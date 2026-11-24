Boston Bruins forward James Hagens is making strides to return to the lineup after suffering a back injury earlier in the month.

Hagens was skating in a red non-contact jersey at practice on Tuesday.

After practice, Hagens spoke to the media about how it felt to be back on the ice with his team.

“It feels great,” said Hagens. “To be able to be back out there with the guys, it's so exciting and I'm just grateful to be able to be out there.”

Hagens exited the Bruins’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 5 after being cross-checked in the third period. Two days later, he was placed on injured reserve.

The 20-year-old spoke about the process of being sidelined and credited his teammates for helping him get through it.

“Yeah, it's tough when you sit out,” said Hagens. “It's never a good feeling, but just the guys around here being able to pick me up every day. Just to be around a group of people like that that put a smile on your face even when times are tough, that's something that really got me through all of it. I got to give everyone credit, from the trainers to the coaches to the players here, they made me feel so welcome.”

Hagens also talked about the hit and how he knew it was more than just a typical bruise.

“Yeah, it was kind of a weird play,” said Hagens. “I kind of felt it right away. So, that's kind of what made me know to get off.”

Although he is making progress, Hagens’ time frame to return is still to be determined.

“I'm not too sure [how far off I am],” said Hagens. “I'm just happy this is the first step, being able to join the team here. So, it's just taking it day by day.”

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm had a similar message in his post-practice press conference, but also stated that he was happy with the direction Hagens was moving in.

“I don't know exactly, but this is what I told you last time,” said Sturm. “This is the next block. The next block is in the red jersey and that's what he did today. He's been really, really good. Very happy about his progress here. And we go from there.”

The Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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