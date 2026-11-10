Ray Bourque Speaks On Patrice Bergeron’s Legacy at Hockey Hall of Fame Induction

The Hockey Hall of Fame held its class of 2026 induction ceremony on Monday night.

This year’s class featured six hockey legends- Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and former Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron.

Leading up to the ceremony on Monday night, TSN Sports’ Gino Reda and Pierre LeBrun spoke with former Bruin Ray Bourque to discuss Bergeron’s induction.

In the interview, Bourque confirmed that Bergeron was his favorite Bruins player in recent years.

“How can it not be,” said Bourque. “He does everything in a very special way. 200-foot player on and off the ice. How he conducts himself, how he prepares, how he plays, how he leads. Just an all-around amazing person and player. So yeah, he's been my favorite player for the Bruins for the last two decades.”

Bourque also discussed Bergeron’s all-around abilities on the ice as well.

“Oh, for sure,” said Bourque. “I mean, he put up numbers and imagine you're a coach and you got Patrice Bergeron that you could play in any situations. You could play him against the best line, shut down the other lines, best forward, and then he probably outscores them that night. So, not a bad place to be.”

Bourque, a class of 2004 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, was drafted by the Bruins in the first round (No. 8 overall) in the 1979 NHL Draft and played for the organization until being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2000 where he wrapped up his professional career.

He retired from the NHL in 2001.

Bourque etched his name into the Bruins history books as he leads the franchise in games played (1,518), assists (1,111), and points (1,506) as well as ranks seventh in goals (395).

He had multiple accolades during his career in Boston. Some of the most notable include being a five-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, receiving the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1980, and winning King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1992.

Bourque is one of 13 players to have his number hung in the rafters of TD Garden. Bergeron will be the 14th when the Bruins retire his No. 37 on Dec. 1.

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