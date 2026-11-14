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Latest Updates on Bruins vs. Wild Amid FAA Shutdown

The Bruins are slated to play the Wild on Saturday night.
Kim Rankin|
Oct 3, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) protects the puck from Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) during the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) protects the puck from Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) during the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had to issue a ground stop on all U.S. flights on Friday. 

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” said the FAA via X. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

With the outage, multiple sporting events throughout the weekend could possibly be impacted. 

So how does the outage affect the Bruins? 

The Bruins have a home game with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

According to a report from Grace Raynor of The Athletic, Minnesota made it to Boston prior to the shutdown. 

“The Winnipeg Jets (at Chicago), Detroit Red Wings (at Tampa Bay), New Jersey Devils (at Washington) Ottawa Senators (at Pittsburgh), Colorado Avalanche (at Montreal), Florida Panthers (at St. Louis), Philadelphia Flyers (at Columbus), Minnesota Wild (at Boston), Buffalo Sabres (at Dallas) and Calgary Flames (at Los Angeles) all made it to their destination cities before the shutdown,” wrote Raynor. 

The Bruins and Wild are slated to play at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night at TD Garden on NESN. 

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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