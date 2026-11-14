Latest Updates on Bruins vs. Wild Amid FAA Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had to issue a ground stop on all U.S. flights on Friday.

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” said the FAA via X. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026

With the outage, multiple sporting events throughout the weekend could possibly be impacted.

So how does the outage affect the Bruins?

The Bruins have a home game with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

According to a report from Grace Raynor of The Athletic, Minnesota made it to Boston prior to the shutdown.

“The Winnipeg Jets (at Chicago), Detroit Red Wings (at Tampa Bay), New Jersey Devils (at Washington) Ottawa Senators (at Pittsburgh), Colorado Avalanche (at Montreal), Florida Panthers (at St. Louis), Philadelphia Flyers (at Columbus), Minnesota Wild (at Boston), Buffalo Sabres (at Dallas) and Calgary Flames (at Los Angeles) all made it to their destination cities before the shutdown,” wrote Raynor.

The Bruins and Wild are slated to play at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night at TD Garden on NESN.

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