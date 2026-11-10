Notable Moments From Patrice Bergeron's Hockey Hall of Fame Speech

Former Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Bergeron was one of six hockey icons that have impacted the sport in this year’s class. He joined Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, and Keith Tkachuk.

During his speech, he spoke about his upbringing, representing his country, his family, and his time with the Bruins.

Below are three notable moments from Bergeron’s speech.

On Growing Up Playing Hockey

“When I think about my hockey journey, my mind always takes me to the feeling that I had when I put skates on,” said Bergeron. “As early as I can remember, that feeling of skates on my feet was unlike anything I had experienced. As I grew, hockey became so much more than just a game. At every level, I had the opportunity to play, compete, and learn, but most of all, to do something I truly loved. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't always easy. During my first year of organized hockey, I would sit in the back of the net, stacking pucks, and refusing to get up. The only time I move is to go see my parents by the boards and complain about how bad my skates were hurting my feet.

“But even then, after getting off the ice, I'd tell them how much I loved it,” said Bergeron. “From that moment on, my dream was to play professional hockey. But to think I ended up playing for 20 years in the best link in the world, representing my country on the biggest stage while making lifelong memories and friends is beyond any dream that I ever had. So, I stand here today incredibly grateful to the game of hockey for everything it has given me.”

On the Fans, Bruins, and Staff

“To the fans and the city of Boston, thank you for welcoming me and standing behind me throughout my career,” said Bergeron. “It was an absolute privilege to play in front of you for two decades. Thank you for your passion and making this journey so special. The Boston Bruins are more than a hockey team. They're a part of Boston's identity. It's built by legends, cherished by generations, and deeply connected to the community. Being part of that history is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life.

“I want to thank the Bruins alumni who are always so supportive,” said Bergeron. “John Bucyk, Bobby Orr, Cam Neely, Ray Bourque, and many more. Thank you also to Mr. Jeremy and Charlie Jacobs, as well as the whole management team, coaching staff, doctors, equipment, medical trainers, team staff, and every employee I got to meet over the years. It was an absolute privilege getting to know you personally.”

On Bruins Teammates

“Hockey, it's the ultimate team sport, and I wouldn't be here receiving this plaque today without my teammates,” said Bergeron. “I'm grateful for every player I played alongside, for the incredible memories we shared on and off the ice. I especially want to thank my 2011 teammates for accomplishing the ultimate goal together, winning the Stanley Cup. That ball will last forever and I thank you all for that incredible gift.

“I want to personally thank two teammates,” said Bergeron. “First is my captain for 14 years, Zdeno Chara. Thank you for your support, advice, and pushing me every single day to be better. Above all else, thank you for being an incredible leader and a great friend. The second is my left winger for most of my career, Brad Marchand. So many of my favorite memories are with you, bud. From our chemistry on the ice to the dinners on the road, our friendship became about so much more than hockey. It's been a privilege to share so much of this experience with you both.”

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