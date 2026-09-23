Bruins Place Defenseman Max Guenette on Waivers

The Boston Bruins have announced another roster move ahead of the start of the season.

The Bruins have placed defenseman Max Guenette on waivers.

“The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed defenseman Max Guenette on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence,” said the Bruins in a press release.

Max Guenette placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence by Bruins. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) September 23, 2026

Guenette signed with the organization on July 1 as a free agent.

Guenette was one of 49 players and one of 16 defensemen to make the Bruins’ training camp roster.

He has played in eight NHL games throughout his career, all with the Ottawa Senators, and has not recorded a goal or assist. He did post a minus-2 rating in those games.

In 2025-26, the 25-year-old played for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms where he skated in 46 games and tallied two goals and 22 assists for 24 points as well as a minus-6 rating.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native was a 2019 seventh-round draft pick (No. 187 overall) by Ottawa and has also been with the Philadelphia Flyers organization before joining the Bruins.

The move marks the second roster transaction Boston has made since the start of training camp.

On Monday, the Bruins assigned Bongiovanni, Cavallin, Johansson, Lundgren, Mutter, Paquette-Bisson, Vaisanen, and Wanner to report to Providence’s training camp.

2026 Boston Bruins Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Attilio Biasca, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Riley Duran, Mikey Eyssimont, Brendan Gaunce, Morgan Geekie, James Hagens, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Elias Lindholm, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, Navrin Mutter, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, Matt Poitras, Lukas Reichel, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Kalle Vaisanen, and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen: Jonathan Aspirot, Will Borgen, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, Ty Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Loke Johansson, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Billy Sweezey, Max Guenette, Max Wanner, and Nikita Zadorov.

Goalies: Michael DiPietro, Luke Cavallin, Max Lundgren, Jiri Patera, Jeremy Swayman, Simon Zajicek.

*Roster Transactions Since Training Camp

2026 Boston Bruins Roster Moves:

Report to Providence Camp:

F Wyatt Bongiovanni

G Luke Cavallin

D Loke Johansson

G Max Lundgren

F Navrin Mutter

D Tobie Paquette-Bisson

F Kalle Vaisanen

D Max Wanner

Placed on Waivers:

D Max Guenette

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