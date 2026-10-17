Bruins at Kings Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (6-2) are in Los Angeles, Calif., to take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-3-2) on Saturday night.

Boston is coming off a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. In the game, the Bruins scored four unanswered goals which included three on the power play.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, is still searching for its first win of the season. In the Kings’ last outing, they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

The game marks the first of two meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Kings will also meet on Nov. 17 in Boston.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Kings

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Kings injuries: Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery). Bruins injuries: none.

Bruins at Kings Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 10- Bruins won 2-1 in overtime

How to Watch Bruins at Kings

TV: NESN (Boston), ABTV (Los Angeles)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KLAA AM 830 (Los Angeles)

SiriusXM: 224

Betting Odds for Bruins at Kings

Spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Check out the game recap here.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak took sole possession of fourth place in all-time goals with 423 on Friday night.

Boston Bruins On SI's Chris Vogel broke down three prospects that are standing out in Providence right now. Read about it here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Kings

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Kings: Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Erik Haula

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry



Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin



Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

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