Bruins at Kings Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
In this story:
The Boston Bruins (6-2) are in Los Angeles, Calif., to take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-3-2) on Saturday night.
Boston is coming off a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. In the game, the Bruins scored four unanswered goals which included three on the power play.
Los Angeles, on the other hand, is still searching for its first win of the season. In the Kings’ last outing, they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
The game marks the first of two meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Kings will also meet on Nov. 17 in Boston.
Latest Injury News From Bruins at Kings
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Kings injuries: Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery). Bruins injuries: none.
Bruins at Kings Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings
When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 10- Bruins won 2-1 in overtime
How to Watch Bruins at Kings
TV: NESN (Boston), ABTV (Los Angeles)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KLAA AM 830 (Los Angeles)
SiriusXM: 224
Betting Odds for Bruins at Kings
Spread: Los Angeles -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Check out the game recap here.
- Bruins forward David Pastrnak took sole possession of fourth place in all-time goals with 423 on Friday night.
- Boston Bruins On SI's Chris Vogel broke down three prospects that are standing out in Providence right now. Read about it here.
Projected Lines: Bruins at Kings
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Kings:
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Erik Haula
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1