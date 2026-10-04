Goalie Michael DiPietro Makes First Start as a Bruin

The Boston Bruins may have not had the outcome they wanted in their 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, but one player marked off a new milestone in the contest.

Goalie Michael DiPietro made his first start in net as a member of the Bruins.

In his first outing in black and gold, he made 26 saves out of 29 shot attempts for an .897 save percentage.

“He was great,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. “I wish we could have given him at least a point, but he was outstanding.”

A pair of the goals he allowed came on power plays in the second period while the other was an even strength goal in the third.

“Felt great,” said DiPietro. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted or I wanted, but yeah, it felt good.”

Michael DiPietro on his first #NHLBruins start: "Obviously not the outcome we wanted or I wanted, but felt good."



"This stings, never like giving up the first loss for the team for the season. I'm gonna wear it, but want to improve and get better for them and hopefully be better… pic.twitter.com/DQcU8Ymea5 — NESN (@NESN) October 4, 2026

The 2017 third-round Vancouver draft pick was traded to Bruins by the Canucks in October of 2022.

Before Saturday night’s game, he played in three NHL games in his career, all with Vancouver.

Since joining the Bruins organization, he has played in Providence. During the 2025-26 season, he boasted a 1.91 goals against average and a .930 save percentage as well as had a 34-8-1 record.

“It's frustrating for us that we didn't get the win for him,” said Bruins forward David Pastrnak. “He played outstanding. The saves he made, especially in the second period on that penalty kill, and [he] kept us in the game. So, really happy for the way he played and sad we couldn't get it done for him.”

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton shared the same sentiment.

“Really good,” said Clifton on DiPietro’s performance. “Really good. Kept us in it, even in the third we had a chance.”

DiPietro emphasized using Saturday’s performance as a way to learn and grow for the future.

“You definitely learn from your mistakes,” said DiPietro. “Like I said, obviously not the outcome that I wanted and I own that. I just got to be better and continue to work and obviously try my best. So, yeah, this stings. Never like giving up the first loss to the team for the season. So, I'm going to wear it, but just want to improve, get better for them, and hopefully be better next time.”

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