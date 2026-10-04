Bruins Suffer First Loss of Season to Wild

The Boston Bruins (2-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Wild (2-0-0) 4-1 on Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.

The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the first period with a goal from forward Tanner Jeannot at 1:53 which marked his first of the campaign.

Jeannot’s score was assisted by forward Mark Kastelic and defenseman Connor Clifton.

The goal was the only one in the opening frame by either team and Boston went into the first intermission in front by a goal.

Penalties were an issue for the Bruins in the second period and the Wild capitalized on them.

At 5:14, Boston forward Casey Mittelstadt went into the penalty box for interference and before his two-minute minor was up, Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov knocked in the equalizer at 6:11 with help from forwards Maxim Shabanov and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Later in the frame, Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton was called for tripping at 10:29 and Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes took advantage as he put Minnesota in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:28. Forwards Bobby Brink and Ryan Hartman each tallied an assist on the score.

Prior to Clifton’s penalty, which gave the Wild a 5-on-3, Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov went into the box for slashing at 10:21, but his two minutes ended with no damage done.

The Bruins also went onto the power play once in the period after Hartman was called for delaying game at 3:15, but the Wild killed off the penalty.

The pair of power play goals sent Minnesota into the second intermission with the 2-1 lead.

In the early minutes of the third, defenseman Jared Spurgeon doubled Minnesota’s lead 3-1 with his first goal of the season at 3:24. Spurgeon’s goal was assisted by forward Michael McCarron and Hughes.

Down the stretch of the final frame, the Bruins had two chances on the power play. The first came after defenseman Daemon Hunt was called for delaying game at 8:49 and the other came after Spurgeon was called for tripping at 11:26.

The Wild killed off both penalties.

Kaprizov iced the game for the Wild at 18:59 with an empty netter to make the final score 4-1.

Next up, the Bruins return home to face the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Monday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

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