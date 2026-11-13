Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canucks-Rangers, Predators-Golden Knights)

The NHL enters the weekend with just a two-game slate on Friday night.

J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks, with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Nashville Predators in the late game.

I have a pick for each game in my NHL best bets for Friday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 13.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vancouver Canucks Team Total UNDER 2.5 (-110) vs. New York Rangers

Nashville Predators (+136) at Vegas Golden Knights

Vancouver Canucks Team Total UNDER 2.5 (-110) vs. New York Rangers

The Canucks have scored 56 goals through 20 games this season for an average of 2.8 goals per contest. However, that’s heavily skewed by the 13 scored in their first two games and the four in the next.

Since then, Vancouver has scored 39 goals in 17 games while going 1-15-1. Once again, six of those goals came in one game, so it’s 33 goals in 16 games outside of the Canucks’ lone win in that span. They scored two or fewer in 14 of those 17 contests, including at Madison Square Garden early last month.

The Rangers are coming off a 3-1 win in Vancouver after allowing three goals in Seattle and Edmonton. They should be able to hold the lowly Canucks to two goals or fewer tonight, and this is a way to get the juice of a New York moneyline down from -225, or Rangers Race to 3 Goals (Excl. OT) at -140.

Nashville Predators (+136) at Vegas Golden Knights

These are two of the hottest teams in the league right now. The Predators have won six games in a row, including the first two on this road trip, while Vegas has won four straight games itself.

Nashville has had a few impressive wins during this streak as well, getting home wins over the Lightning and Hurricanes, as well as a road victory in Colorado.

Vegas’ home-ice advantage has dwindled over the years, and although the Knights are 7-3-0 at home this season, this price seems too high for the Predators given their recent success.

Juuse Saros (.919 SV%) should give Nashville an edge in net over Adin Hill (.903 SV%) as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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