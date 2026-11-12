Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Bruins, Avalanche-Senators, Capitals-Devils)

The NHL has its biggest slate of the week so far with 11 games on the docket on Thursday night.

Well, 10 games are at night here in the United States, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken face off in Helsinki, Finland at 12 p.m. ET.

I’m targeting a low-scoring Original Six matchup, a road favorite, and a road underdog for my NHL best bets on Thursday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 12

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Colorado Avalanche (-115) at Ottawa Senators

Washington Capitals (+130) at New Jersey Devils

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins UNDER 6.5 (-130)

The Bruins host the Canadiens in a classic original six matchup tonight. Boston has been one of the better teams when it comes to betting the UNDER this season, and while Montreal has gone OVER the total more often than not, that’s more due to the opposing teams.

We just saw Montreal skate to a 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Wild on Tuesday night, and I’m seeing a similarly low-scoring game tonight in Boston. The Bruins have gone UNDER in 11 of 18 games overall, including four of their last six.

Jacob Fowler (8-1-2, 2.14 GAA, .925 SV%) has been terrific for the Canadiens and is the Calder Trophy favorite right now, and Jeremy Swayman (9-3-1, 2.21 GAA, .920 SV%) has been locked in as well.

I’d consider taking a flat UNDER 6 as well, or even UNDER 5.5 at a nice plus number, to get this juice down a bit.

Colorado Avalanche (-115) at Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark is confirmed to return tonight after speculation he’d start Tuesday night for Ottawa, which explains why the Avalanche are such short favorites tonight. That’s why I’m backing them, though, after starting their road trip with a 6-3 win in Toronto earlier this week.

Both of these teams are 11-6-2 on the season, but Colorado has more starpower and is the better team overall, at least in my opinion. Going on the road has been an issue at 4-5-0, though, but the vibes are good after that blowout win over the Leafs.

This line may even continue to drop with the news that Ullmark is starting. The Avalanche were -120 last night and could move to a pick’em before puck drop.

Washington Capitals (+130) at New Jersey Devils

This is a tough spot for the Devils after a three-game road trip. They played three games in just four nights, losing in Winnipeg to close out their trip in an emotional return for Connor Hellebuyck. This will now be New Jersey’s fourth game in six nights with travel in between, and that’s when tired legs can catch up to a team.

The Capitals have been on the East Coast for most of the season, especially as of late, with a three-game homestand before an overtime win in Ottawa on Tuesday. They had two days off before that one, giving the Caps a distinct rest advantage here.

The Devils are the better team overall, and Hellebuyck has yet to lose with New Jersey, but this +130 price is too tempting to pass up for a physical Washington team against a tired Devils squad.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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