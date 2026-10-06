Marco Sturm, James Hagens Speak After Bruins Loss to Ottawa Senators

Following a 4-1 defeat, that included a pair of goals conceded in each of the first two periods, Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm and key players, including James Hagens, faced the media as the team tried to process a second straight loss.

Failure to Respond to Sturm’s Adjustments

After falling behind 4-0, Sturm used his timeout during the second period to try to rally his squad. The timeout was much more of an emotional one than a tactical one, with the second-year head coach forgoing the whiteboard to spend the entire minute delivering an impassioned speech in an attempt to right the ship. During the post game media availability, Sturm gave an insight into the message delivered to the team during the timeout and in the locker room at intermission.

“Well, try to go back to basics, and we touched on it between periods and then we go out and pretty much play the same style of hockey again," said Sturm. "And, just got to remind them again. I guess they didn't hear it clear enough. So yeah, it was just not our game, not our DNA, not how we defend. Anything you name it, it doesn't matter. It was just from top to bottom was not good.”

While the score line did improve slightly after the timeout, the Bruins scored the only third period goal, but the coach’s comment confirmed his opinion aligned with an eye test. Throughout all three periods, the Bruins didn’t look quite like themselves as they were out played and hustled by an Ottawa team that took advantage of every mistake Boston made.

Hagens Scores Second Goal, but Struggles Defensively

James Hagens found the back of the net for the second time in three games, banking in a shot from the corner behind the goal to finally get the Bruins on the scoreboard in the third period. The former top-ten pick has flashed signs of offensive promise after a six game scoreless drought to start his NHL career and will need to continue as the Bruins are relying on the nineteen year-old to be a consistent contributor as a rookie.

Despite the goal, it wasn’t all positives for Hagens, who was caught out on the ice for a pair of the goals Boston conceded. On the second power play goal for Ottawa, Hagens let up on the backcheck as Stutzle raced down ice after picking off a pass intended for him. When he slowed, it looked like he had no chance to catch Stutzle, but the decision denied Hagens an opportunity to get back into the play after Stutzle stumbled slightly in front of the cage however still had enough time to score.

On the final Senators’ goal, Hagens got turned around near Swayman’s right post and lost track of Michael Amadio, who cut in and scored to bury the Bruins under a four goal deficit.

Hagens took accountability for the goals while talking in front of his locker postgame.

“Personally, I was a big reason for a couple of those goals going in," said Hagens. "I have to be a lot better. That was unacceptable on my end and it's tough.”

Growing pains are expected with any young player breaking into the NHL, but Hagens will be expected to quickly shore up the defensive side as Sturm will need to ask a lot out of the Boston College product night in and night out.

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