Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward James Hagens after practice on Friday.

“I think, what I heard today, I think he might be starting just a little bit next week to go on the ice,” said Sturm. “He already did it once, but not much movement, but he's definitely heading in the right direction.”

Hagens has been sidelined with a back injury after exiting the Bruins’ Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period after being crosschecked by Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard.

After the hit, Hagens skated off the ice holding his back, was checked out on the bench by the medical staff, then went into the tunnel and did not return.

Boston went on to defeat Pittsburgh 6-2.

Two days after Hagens’ injury, he was placed on injured reserve.

“The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed forward James Hagens (Date of Injury: Nov. 5) on injured reserve and recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from Providence,” said the Bruins in the official press release on Nov. 7.

Hagens is in his first full season with Boston after signing his entry-level deal with the Bruins on April 8.

Last season, the 20-year-old played in five games between the regular season and playoffs and tallied one assist for one point.

So far this season, Hagens has skated in 17 games for the Bruins and logged six goals and six assists for 12 points as well as has boasted a plus-7 rating.

The Bruins host the Washington Capitals (10-10) on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators (W 6-0)

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks (W 6-4)

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes (L 2-1)

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues (L 4-1)

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks (W 5-4 OT)

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights (W 3-2 SO)

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins (W 6-2)

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers (W 4-1)

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens (L 5-2)

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild (L 6-2)

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings (L 3-0)

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings (W 4-1)

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks

42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets

43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes

47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers

49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche

51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights

52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth

53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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