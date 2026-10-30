Notable Quotes From Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm After Defeat to Blues

The Boston Bruins suffered a 4-1 road loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

After the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media about the team’s effort and what went wrong in the defeat.

Below are notable quotes from Sturm in his post-game press conference.

On The Effort

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Sturm. “It was creeping in. Even the games we won lately, on the end, we were just very sloppy I would say. And finally caught up to us a little bit this road trip. But beside that, it's just that the effort today, especially like you said the first 40 minutes, was pretty bad and that for me that was the most disappointing thing.”

On Slot Coverage

“That's on us,” said Sturm. “I don't think they did anything special. We talked about it. So, that was just a mental break on certain individual, but overall we just felt like it happened all night. And that's why we deserve to come out short like we did today.”

On Any Positives/Takeaways From Last 20 Minutes

“No, not really,” said Sturm. “I mean, again, I always look at the overall picture. Yes, you want to get something positive out of it, but again, you just can't play that way. Maybe we needed it. Hopefully it's going to be a little bit of wake up call for us. And yeah, just got to move on.”

On David Pastrnak

“No, he's the guy who needed to crank it up the most, I would say,” said Sturm. “And again, I was trying to give him different lines, but it was not about him. It was just overall, I needed a spark something and that's why we moved around.”

On David Pastrnak playing with Morgan Geekie:

“Yeah, I mean these guys know each other so that's why I put them back,” said Sturm. “Sometimes you got to feel comfortable and they done it in the past for a stretch. So, we were just looking for one goal. I think if you were to score one goal, it might spark a little bit. But again, five on five is getting better. But then special teams, PK, and power play just totally, totally changed our momentum too. So it didn't really matter today.”

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