Bruins Go Winless in Road Trip With Loss to Blues

The Boston Bruins (9-4-1) suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night at the hands of the St. Louis Blues (6-6-1) 4-1 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

James Hagens put the Bruins on the board first 1-0 at the 5:28 mark of the first period with a tip-in goal between his legs. Forward Casey Mittelstadt picked up the assist on the play.

The Blues scored the equalizer at 15:43 in the first on a goal from forward Jimmy Snuggerud. Snuggerud quickly capitalized on St. Louis’ first power play of the night after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy went into the penalty box for interference at 15:39.

His goal was assisted by defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Robert Thomas.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the final four minutes of the frame and the Bruins and Blues went into the first intermission tied at 1.

You have to watch this goal.



James Hagens tips it BETWEEN HIS LEGS to open the scoring 🫨 pic.twitter.com/c9SEupE2a0 — NESN (@NESN) October 30, 2026

In the second period, St. Louis scored two unanswered goals to go in front 3-1.

The first came at 5:17 on a wrister from Broberg with help from forwards Connor McMichael and Dylan Holloway while the second came at 12:08 from Thomas with an assist from defenseman Justin Barron.

Thomas’ goal came less than a minute after Thomas exited the penalty box for tripping Bruins forward Pavel Zacha at 9:14.

The pair of scores sent the Blues into the second intermission with the 3-1 advantage.

St. Louis tacked on another goal to its score to make things 4-1 at 12:42 in the third with a power-play goal from forward Jake Neighbours, assisted by Broberg and Thomas.

Six seconds prior to the score, Bruins forward Morgan Geekie was called for tripping.

Neighbours’ score was the final of the night by either team to seal the 4-1 score in favor of the Blues.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves out of 18 shot attempts for a .778 save percentage.

On the other side, Joel Hofer stopped 31 of Boston’s 32 shots on goal for a .969 save percentage.

Next up, the Bruins return to TD Garden to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9) on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on NESN.

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