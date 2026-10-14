Three Stars of Game For Bruins at Sharks

The Boston Bruins picked up their third straight win with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Both teams had some big performers in the contest. The Bruins saw goals from Fraser Minten, Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Poitras, Pavel Zacha, and Will Borgen while the Sharks had scores from Jacob Trouba, Ivar Stenberg, and Macklin Celebrini.

Below are the three stars from the game.

1. Fraser Minten, Bruins

The standout performer in the Bruins’ victory over the Sharks was forward Fraser Minten. In the contest, Minten scored two goals for two points.

His first goal came at 12:55 in the first period and marked the first goal of the night by either team and put Boston up 1-0. Minten got an assist from forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

His second goal came at 11:47 in the third to give the Bruins a two-goal lead 5-3 after the Sharks cut their deficit to one minutes before. Forward Marat Khusnutdinov and defenseman Mason Lohrei assisted on the score.

“A shot from the slot,” said Minten on knowing the opportunity ahead of his first goal. “And traffic and coming off the bench, you're kind of lost. So, just try to get on and off the stick as quick as I could.”

2. Macklin Celebrini, Sharks

Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini had a big night as he tallied one goal and one assist for two points. He was one of three Sharks to record two points in the game.

Celebrini’s goal came at 5:04 in the third period on a power-play to get San Jose within one score 4-3. Forwards Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith assisted on the score.

His assist came on Stenberg’s goal in the second period at 5:48 to tie the game at 2. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov also picked up an assist on the play.

“Yeah, I mean that was perfect,” said Celebrini on his assist on Stenberg’s goal. “Just waited for him to kind of go back door and yeah, I think he knew what I was looking for.”

MACKLIN CELEBRINI SCORES THE 110TH GOAL OF THE NIGHT IN THE NHL 🚨



IT'S A NEW FROZEN FRENZY RECORD 😱 pic.twitter.com/eQ2ZpI7mgi — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2026

3. Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

In his return to the team after serving a six-game suspension, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made his impact known immediately. McAvoy scored one goal for one point late in the first period to put Boston up 2-1 with help from forward JJ Peterka.

Defensively, McAvoy tallied four hits and one block as well as posted a plus-1 rating.

“Yeah, fun,” said McAvoy on his goal. “That was nice. I thought that was a big boy shift and we were trying to hold on to the puck. Something that we talked about before the game trying to, them being a man-on-man team, to just try and break them down and hold on to the puck. So, it was a good shift and then that was just a great pass by JJ. So, yeah, I was really happy to be on the other side of that and be able to contribute first game back.”

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