Bruins Extend Win Streak to Three Games With Win Over Sharks

The Boston Bruins (5-2) extended their win streak to three games with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks (3-3) on Tuesday night.

The Bruins nearly put the first goal of the night on the board at the 9:33 mark of the first period after defenseman Mason Lohrei found the back of the net, but the score was waved off due to goaltender interference and was not challenged.

Although the team’s first goal did not count, Boston still struck first 1-0 at 12:55 with a goal from forward Fraser Minten, assisted by forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba knocked in the equalizer for the Sharks at 15:29, two seconds after San Jose came off a power play due to a hooking call on Zadorov at 13:27.

In his return to the ice after serving a six-game suspension, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy put Boston back in front 2-1 at 18:43 with help from forward JJ Peterka and the Bruins went into the first intermission with the one-goal lead.

San Jose knotted up the contest at 2 at 5:48 in the second on a power-play goal from forward Ivar Stenberg. Forward Macklin Celebrini and defenseman Dmitry Orlov each picked up an assist on the score.

Stenberg’s goal was scored halfway through Zadorov’s time in the box after he was called for tripping at 4:47.

Just like in the opening frame, the Bruins answered and regained their lead 3-2 on a goal from forward Matthew Poitras at 8:42 with help from forwards Mark Kastelic and Morgan Geekie.

In the final seconds of the second, forward Pavel Zacha extended the Bruins’ lead 4-2 at 19:57 to give Boston a two-goal lead going into the second intermission.

Zacha’s goal was assisted by Geekie and forward David Pastrnak.

Less than five minutes into the third, the Bruins were called for too many men on the ice which sent San Jose to the power play.

The Sharks capitalized with a goal from Celebrini at 5:04 to get within one 4-3. Stenberg and forward Will Smith each tallied an assist on the score.

Minten gave the Bruins their two-goal lead back 5-3 at 11:47 with his second goal of the night with help from forward Marat Khusnutdinov and Lohrei.

Defenseman Will Borgen iced the game for the Bruins with an empty netter at 18:18 to finalize the 6-3 score.

Next up, the Bruins continue their West Coast road trip against the Anaheim Ducks (4-2) on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET on NESN and Prime Video.

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