Bruins at Sharks Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (4-2) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (3-2) at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday night.

Boston is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup after picking up victories over the Utah Mammoth 6-1 on Thursday night and the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, San Jose is looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Sharks are also searching for their first regulation win as each of their wins have come in overtime so far this season.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Sharks

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Bruins at Sharks Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, Calif.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 12- Sharks won 4-2

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

TV: NESN (Boston), SN+, ESPN (Outside of Boston)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), Sharks Audio Network

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Bruins at Sharks

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Bruins at Sharks

Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin shared three storylines to watch in Boston's game at San Jose on Tuesday night.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy talked about his return after serving a six-game suspension on Monday. Check out what he said here.

Last Time Out: The Bruins defeated the Flyers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Take a look at the game recap here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Sharks

(via NHL.com)

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Sharks: Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Ivar Stenberg -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Mason Marchment -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Collin Graf



Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitri Orlov -- Luca Cagnoni



Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.