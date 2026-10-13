Bruins at Sharks Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates
In this story:
The Boston Bruins (4-2) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (3-2) at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday night.
Boston is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup after picking up victories over the Utah Mammoth 6-1 on Thursday night and the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
On the other hand, San Jose is looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Sharks are also searching for their first regulation win as each of their wins have come in overtime so far this season.
Latest Injury News From Bruins at Sharks
This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.
Bruins at Sharks Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 p.m. ET
Where: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, Calif.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 12- Sharks won 4-2
How to Watch Bruins at Sharks
TV: NESN (Boston), SN+, ESPN (Outside of Boston)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), Sharks Audio Network
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Bruins at Sharks
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Bruins at Sharks
- Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin shared three storylines to watch in Boston's game at San Jose on Tuesday night.
- Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy talked about his return after serving a six-game suspension on Monday. Check out what he said here.
- Last Time Out: The Bruins defeated the Flyers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Take a look at the game recap here.
Projected Lines: Bruins at Sharks
(via NHL.com)
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Sharks:
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Ivar Stenberg -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Mason Marchment -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Collin Graf
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Dmitri Orlov -- Luca Cagnoni
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1