Three Stars of Game in Bruins Win Over Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

In the game, Boston scored three unanswered goals which included the game-tying goal by Morgan Geekie with 12 seconds remaining in regulation and the game winner by Elias Lindholm in the extra frame.

Below are the Three Stars of the Game.

Elias Lindholm, Bruins

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm was the biggest player in the game. He scored one goal for one point.

Lindholm’s goal was the game-winner at 2:32 in overtime to give the Bruins the 5-4 win.

“Yeah, it was real nice,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on Lindholm’s goal. “I mean, again, he's not usually the driver who cuts in a lot and he did it there and almost got help from, I don't know who that guy was, but it was a great move by Elias there. He could have gone behind the net, whatever it is, he stayed with it and he made a nice move.”

Lindholm now has five goals and seven assists for 12 points on the season. His goals are tied for second, assists are tied for third, and points are second on the team.

Anton Frondell, Blackhawks

Blackhawks forward Anton Frondell played the biggest part in Chicago's early success. He scored two goals for two points.

Frondell’s first goal was at 6:04 in the first period on a power play to put Chicago up 1-0. His other goal came at 3:31 in the second to give the Blackhawks the lead again 2-1 after Boston scored the equalizer late in the first.

The pair of goals is the most Frondell has scored in a game this season and moved his season statistics to three goals and five assists for eight points. All three categories are in the top three among the team.

Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was a key part in Boston’s comeback over the Blackhawks.

In total, McAvoy had two assists for two points, both coming during the Bruins’ rally in the third period. The first was on Morgan Geekie’s game-tying goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation and the other was on Elias Lindholm’s game-winner in overtime.

With the performance, McAvoy now has one goal and seven assists for eight points this season. His assists are tied for the third-most on the team.

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