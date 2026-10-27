Bruins at Hurricanes Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (9-2-1) face their toughest challenge of the season so far as they head to Raleigh, N.C., to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-2) at Lenovo Center on Tuesday night.

The Bruins are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston has picked up wins over the Nashville Predators 6-0 and the San Jose Sharks 6-4.

On the other side, the Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Currently, the Bruins and Hurricanes are the top two teams in the league. Carolina sits atop the Eastern Conference and NHL with 20 points while Boston is slightly behind in second with 19.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Hurricanes

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Hurricanes injuries: Jordan Staal (calf).

Bruins at Hurricanes Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: April 7- Hurricanes won 6-5 in OT

How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 99.9 The Fan (Raleigh)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Hurricanes at Bruins

Spread: Carolina -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Saturday night to sweep the season series.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie talked about his time with the Hurricanes and heading back to Raleigh ahead of the teams' matchup. Check it out here.

ICYMI: Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. See all the details here.

Projected Lines: Hurricanes at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Hurricanes: William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jordan Martinook -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi



Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki



Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

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