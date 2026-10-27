Bruins at Hurricanes Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (9-2-1) face their toughest challenge of the season so far as they head to Raleigh, N.C., to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-2) at Lenovo Center on Tuesday night.
The Bruins are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston has picked up wins over the Nashville Predators 6-0 and the San Jose Sharks 6-4.
On the other side, the Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Currently, the Bruins and Hurricanes are the top two teams in the league. Carolina sits atop the Eastern Conference and NHL with 20 points while Boston is slightly behind in second with 19.
Latest Injury News From Bruins at Hurricanes
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Hurricanes injuries: Jordan Staal (calf).
Bruins at Hurricanes Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: April 7- Hurricanes won 6-5 in OT
How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins
TV: ESPN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 99.9 The Fan (Raleigh)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Hurricanes at Bruins
Spread: Carolina -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Saturday night to sweep the season series.
- Bruins forward Morgan Geekie talked about his time with the Hurricanes and heading back to Raleigh ahead of the teams' matchup. Check it out here.
- ICYMI: Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. See all the details here.
Projected Lines: Hurricanes at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Hurricanes:
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jordan Martinook -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1