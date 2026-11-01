Where Boston Bruins Sit in NHL Standings Entering November

The Boston Bruins are a little over a month into their 2026-27 campaign.

In October, the Bruins boasted a 9-4-1 record. During the stretch, Boston earned wins over Winnipeg, Utah Philadelphia, San Jose (twice), Anaheim, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Chicago, regulation losses to Minnesota, Ottawa, Carolina, and St. Louis, and an overtime loss to Dallas.

With the performance last month, Boston picked up 19 points to put them at 21 points on the season, placing the team atop the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference heading into November.

Behind the Bruins in the Atlantic Division is Montreal in second with 20 points, Ottawa in third with 19 points, Tampa Bay in fourth with 18 points, Florida in fifth with 18 points, Toronto in sixth with 18, Buffalo in seventh with 17 points, and Detroit in eighth with 15 points.

As for the Eastern Conference, Carolina is on top with 24 points followed by the Bruins in second with 21, Montreal in third with 20, Ottawa in fourth with 19, Tampa Bay in fifth with 18, New Jersey in sixth with 18, Florida in seventh with 18, and Toronto in eighth with 18.

In the bottom half of the East, Buffalo is in ninth with 17 points, Washington is in 10th with 16 points, the New York Islanders are in 11th with 16, the New York Rangers are in 12th with 15, Detroit is in 13th with 15, Pittsburgh is in 14th with 12, Columbus is in 15th with 10, and Philadelphia is in 16th with 10.

The Western Conference consists of Edmonton in first with 22 points, Minnesota in second with 21, Vegas in third with 19, Utah in fourth with 18, Colorado in fifth with 17, Seattle in sixth 17, Dallas in seventh with 17, and St. Louis in eighth with 15.

The bottom half of the standings have Nashville in ninth with 15 points, San Jose in 10th with 15, Calgary in 11th with 12, Anaheim in 12th with 11, Winnipeg in 13th with 11, Los Angeles in 14th with 10, Chicago in 15th with nine, and Vancouver in 16th with seven.

NHL Standings as of Nov. 1, 2026

Eastern Conference:

(rank, team, points, record)

Carolina Hurricanes- 24, 11-2-2 Boston Bruins- 21, 10-4-1 Montreal Canadiens- 20, 9-3-2 Ottawa Senators- 19, 9-5-1 Tampa Bay Lightning- 18, 8-3-2 New Jersey Devils- 18, 9-5-0 Florida Panthers- 18, 8-4-2 Toronto Maple Leafs- 18, 8-6-2 Buffalo Sabres- 17, 7-4-3 Washington Capitals- 16, 8-4-0 New York Islanders- 16, 7-5-2 New York Rangers- 15, 7-6-1 Detroit Red Wings- 15, 6-5-3 Pittsburgh Penguins- 12, 5-6-2 Columbus Blue Jackets- 10, 5-6-0 Philadelphia Flyers- 10, 3-8-4

Atlantic Division:

Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens Ottawa Senators Tampa Bay Lightning Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres Detroit Red Wings

Metropolitan Division:

Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Washington Capitals New York Islanders New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference:

(rank, team, points, record)

Edmonton Oilers- 22, 10-2-2 Minnesota Wild- 21, 9-3-3 Vegas Golden Knights- 19, 9-5-1 Utah Mammoth- 18, 9-5-0 Colorado Avalanche- 17, 8-5-1 Seattle Kraken- 17, 8-5-1 Dallas Stars- 17, 8-5-1 St. Louis Blues- 15, 7-6-1 Nashville Predators- 15, 5-4-5 San Jose Sharks- 15, 7-7-1 Calgary Flames- 12, 6-7-0 Anaheim Ducks- 11, 5-7-1 Winnipeg Jets- 11, 4-7-3 Los Angeles Kings- 10, 4-7-2 Chicago Blackhawks- 9, 4-9-1 Vancouver Canucks- 7, 3-11-1

Central Division:

Minnesota Wild Utah Mammoth Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific Division:

Edmonton Oilers Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks

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