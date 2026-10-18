Can Boston Get Fifth-Straight Win? Live Updates, Analysis: Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

Long road trips and playing on back-to-back days are often viewed as the kiss of death in the National Hockey League. That's what the Boston Bruins will be dealing with when the visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The Kings have been struggling this season, off to an 0-3-2 start and are winless at home this season (0-2). The Bruins have had their number of late, 6-1-3 over the last 10 meetings, including a series sweep last season. However it's a little deceiving as seven of the last 11 games have gone into overtime,

On paper, the Kings have a big scheduling advantage, as they haven't played since Tuesday (a 4-1 loss to Edmonton). Both of the home losses were in overtime and the last time Los Angeles defeated Boston was a 7-2 drubbing at Crypto.com Arena, on March 23, 2025.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start after Michael DiPietro notched his first career NHL win on Friday night. It wouldn't be surprising if he had a busy night. Meanwhile Anton Forsberg will likely be in net for the Kings, making his second start with his new team, and he's had a lot of success against Boston. In six six career starts he's 4-1-1 with a .935 save percentage and a 2.16 goals-against average.

We'll have scoring and analysis throughout the night, so keep coming back for the latest in the game.

First Period Live Updates, Analysis: Bruins at Kings

We're getting ready to start as the Bruins go for the three-game California sweep. Boston has five forwards who are 25-and-under, plus a pair of defenders. This is the kind of game it'll need a couple of them to step up.

Kings need just 31 seconds to take1-0 lead. Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe and Brandt Clarke credited with assists. Bruins and couldn't come up with a rebound, Kings 1-0. It's all L.A. in the early going, as it looks like a team that's been siting and waiting for its chance to play all week. Swayman made a really nice save with his left leg to stop another one.

Pavel Zacha, Nikita Zadarov Scratched for Bruins at Kings

Here's your first big update of the night, Zacha (undisclosed injury) has been scratched. He's considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Sean Kuraly is in, Fraser Minten is playing on the top line, with Matt Poitras moved into top-six on the second line. Here are the new combinations:

Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten, David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov, Matt Poitras, JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm, James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

Also, defenseman Nikita Zadarov is a healthy scratch due to the numerous penalties he's been getting, including a double-minor against Anaheim when Boston was down 2-1. Jonathan Aspirot will suit up and play on the second defensive line with Will Borgen.

"Discipline on the ice has to be better," head coach Marco Sturm said, later adding: "He needs to be smarter."

Pregame: 5 Things We're Watching For, Bruins at Kings

1) How much hunger do the Kings have? They're winless at home and have scored just one goal in each the last three games.

2) Alex Laferriere reportedly worked on L.A,'s first line with Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe during Thursday's practice, and is expected to play on the top unit for the first time this season. Quinton Byfield was with Trevor Moore and Erik Haula on the second line. Will the change spark the offense?

3) It's the third game in a four-game swing for the Bruins, including Friday night's game. Boston is 2-0 so far, but will it show any road/scheduling fatigue?

4) Boston's power play wasn't clicking without Charlie McAvoy, who returned this week from a suspension, and was just 3-for-18 through the Sharks game on Tueday. However, it notched three goals with the man advantage against the Ducks, finishing 3-for-4 while killing off all five Anaheim chances.

5) We'll be on the Pavel Zacha watch as he took a high hit and didn't return against the Ducks. The line combinations at Anaheim:

Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm, James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot, Matt Poitras, Mark Kastelic

Check out Game Central for projected lineups and injuries.

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