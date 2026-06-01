Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final (Will Carolina Lift The Cup?)

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is set.

The Carolina Hurricanes stormed through the Eastern Conference, only dropping one game in the Eastern Conference Final after a pair of sweeps in the first two rounds. They were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference all season long, and they showed why in the playoffs.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the Cup Final for the third time in their nine seasons of existence. They had to overcome a 2-1 series deficit to the Mammoth in the first round, but took down both Utah and the Anaheim Ducks in six games. Vegas then swept the Colorado Avalanche, who were the Stanley Cup favorite.

Oddsmakers have the Hurricanes as favorites in the opening odds for the Stanley Cup Final, but the Golden Knights won both meetings early in the regular season.

Let’s take a look at some of the different series markets that are available for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Odds

Golden Knights: +130

Hurricanes: -155

This is the lowest price the Hurricanes have had all playoffs long, which makes sense since we’re in the Stanley Cup Final.

Carolina’s -155 odds imply a 60.78% chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Spread

Golden Knights: +1.5 (-150)

Hurricanes: -1.5 (+125)

The oddsmakers could see the Hurricanes winning in six games or fewer at +125, with the Golden Knights at -150 to either lift the Cup or force a Game 7.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Correct Score

Hurricanes in 7: +425

Hurricanes in 6: +450

Hurricanes in 5: +450

Golden Knights in 7: +550

Golden Knights in 6: +550

Golden Knights in 5: +900

Hurricanes in 4: +1000

Golden Knights in 4: +1900

A sweep shouldn’t be in the cards in the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, the oddsmakers are expecting a longer series.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -185/Under +155)

Given the series correct score odds, it’s no surprise that we’re getting a juiced up number on the OVER 5.5 games. Both of these teams are more than capable of winning a pair of games in the Stanley Cup Final.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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