4 Most Cost Efficient Contracts on the NY Islanders
The New York Islanders haven’t been under the leadership of general manager Mathieu Darche for very long, but he has already shown one area of weakness: contract efficiency.
There are only four teams in the NHL that spend their money less wisely than the Islanders right now, who came in No. 28 in the rankings: the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
Disappointingly, most of their least-efficient contracts have been added to the ledger since he took over in May 2025. Two of them, the contracts of defenseman Alexander Romanov and center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, were extensions that Darche worked out that aren’t currently returning positive results.
That will give some fans pause when considering that New York is projected to have a massive amount of cap space available for next offseason. However, if there is one positive to take away, it is that one of the best contracts on the Islanders’ books is a free agent that Darche signed this offseason.
Islanders free agent signing has best skater contract on team
Forward Matias Maccelli, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to come to New York, has a B+ contract grade. His 94.3% positive value percentage is the best mark on the team, and his deal has a total surplus of $2.5 million.
Easily the best contract on the books for the Islanders is that of goaltender Ilya Sorokin. His contract is amongst the best in the entire NHL, with a positive value percentage of 91.4% and surplus value of $23.8 million.
A true difference-maker between the pipes, new head coach Peter DeBoer has to devise a plan to get him more help. Sorokin played at a heroic level early in the season, but his effectiveness waned as the season moved along.
The next two best contracts on the team are both owned by forwards as well. Mathew Barzal has the highest model value of skaters on the team with $10.9 million. His positive value percentage is 74.2%, and he has a total surplus of $8.8 million.
Islanders lacking long-term contract efficiency
Emil Heineman has a model value of $3.3 million, which comes out to a positive value percentage of 90.7% and a surplus value of $2.2 million. His contract earned a B+ grade, just like Barzal.
The Islanders’ ranking is going to improve greatly once a long-term extension is worked out for defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He is arguably the most valuable entry-level contract in the NHL right now.
Already one of the most impactful two-way players in the league after a historic rookie campaign at 18 years old, the sky’s the limit for the face of the franchise. Even if he signed a max contract next offseason, it would still be of positive value given how productive he is on the ice.