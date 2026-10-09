Bo Horvat Keeps up Red-Hot Start for NY Islanders Against Blackhawks

The New York Islanders have alternated wins and losses thus far this season when entering their game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With a 1-2-0 record, the Islanders have been looking to find consistency on both ends of the ice, mixing and matching their lineup combinations. It doesn’t help that they are dealing with injuries, with star forward Mathew Barzal yet to make his debut and defenseman Alexander Romanov suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

There have been a few players who have stepped up in the early going, none more so than their captain, Bo Horvat. The 16th captain in franchise history, he has certainly lived up to the billing of what that title means for a player, leading the way in every facet of the game.

Entering the game against the Blackhawks, Horvat was riding a three-game point streak. He recorded an assist in the season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs before scoring goals against the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.

Bo Horvat scores twice against Blackhawks

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) attempts a shot on goal in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That point streak continued in the 4-1 victory over Chicago. Horvat got New York on the board in the first period with 59 seconds remaining, scoring on the power play with an assist from superstar defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

He would find the back of the net again near the end of the game, with 1:33 remaining, when he shot the puck from the defensive zone toward the empty net and lit the lamp for the second time.

It was the 41st time in his career that Horvat has scored multiple goals in a game, giving him four goals through five games to start the season. He is providing the offensive impact that head coach Peter DeBoer has been touching on consistently throughout training camp and through the early portion of the campaign.

Captain Horvat SCORED THAT. pic.twitter.com/SDR0x7vQAg — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 9, 2026

There is a little concern about Horvat, who was forced from the game after his empty-net goal. He was on the receiving end of a nasty hit from Frank Nazar, who laid his shoulder into the side of Horvat’s head and was removed from the game himself.

The captain exited the bench and went to the back shortly afterward and didn’t come out for his lap when he was named first star of the game.

It will be something worth keeping an eye on. Not having Horvat in the lineup would be a massive blow given how important he is to the team’s game plan. He entered the game against the Blackhawks averaging 19:37 of ice time per game, which was the most by any forward on the team, and was on the ice for 17:53 against Chicago, again leading the forwards.