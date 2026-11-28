The New York Islanders were served with some tough news the morning after being served Thanksgiving meals — Kyle Palmieri will now be out for six-to-eight months with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

The report from NHL.com notes that Palmieri's lower-body injury was sustained in the second period of a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 23. He was then placed on injured reserve on Nov. 24. This latest injury for the 35-year-old veteran comes after he played 25 games last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 28, 2025 and was sidelined for the remainder of last season.

Palmieri's latest ailment was specifically sustained when he was going toward the net and was accordingly entangled with Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan, which thus had Palmieri sliding toward the net — in which the back of his right knee struck the goal post at full speed.

Islanders Head Coach Peter DeBoer said this latest injury is extra tough to hear regarding Palmieri’s diagnoses following his player's struggles from last year.

“It's emotional,” DeBoer said per the NHL. “People don't see the work that he put in to come back from what he went through last year, in order to get to the point he got to this year. And then to have it happen like that to the other leg on such a fluky kind of thing, it's heartbreaking, emotional, all those words. He's out for the regular season, and we'll see after that.”

Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) falls to the ice after an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmieri's torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee comes as he posted four goals and nine points in 23 games; he was tied for eighth on the team in points.

What Palmieri Being MIA Means for the New York Islanders

This injury will result in the Isles losing one of their more experienced players across their roster.

#Isles Injury Update: Kyle Palmieri is out 6-8 months with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. https://t.co/bZVAbQhy3j — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 27, 2026

Palmieri has been with the islanders since April of 2021 via trade. He was originally drafted in the first round with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Other wingers for the Islanders include Mathew Barzal and the budding Victor Eklund among others.

This will present an opportunity for Eklund to continue stepping up; Eklund has posted 12 points (eight goals, four assists) across his first full League season.

Palmieri's absence comes as the Islanders entered Thanksgiving weekend in a playoff spot and are third in the Metropolitan Division with only five points separating them from the New Jersey Devils — who are in second place.

The Islanders will also now be without Palmieri when they take on the Winnipeg Jets on the evening of Nov. 27 (puck drop slated for 7:30 p.m. EST) for their first game after Thanksgiving.