The New York Islanders took on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday evening, and they got a game-saving highlight moment from their rookie winger, Victor Eklund.

They will go into Thanksgiving sitting in a playoff spot after coming away with the shootout win.

New York came into the third period of this game tied 1-1 before Mason McTavish found the back of the net for St. Louis with six minutes remaining in regulation.

As the Islanders have been facing a significant amount of adversity this season, between injuries and having to come from behind in several of their games, their standout rookie scored the biggest goal of his career so far with 1.3 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Victor Eklund beats the buzzer to help Islanders in comeback win

VICTOR EKLUND BUZZER BEATER 😱 pic.twitter.com/K1mrIOpXFi — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

After the game, Eklund got to do an interview with Islanders reporter Shannon Hogan, where he was asked to tell the fans what he's thankful for this season. He replied with "To be an Islander!"

That is the type of answer you want to hear from your young rookie, and this is a moment that can give the fanbase more hope as the team looks to continue to stay in the playoff hunt.

"To be an Islander!" - Victor Eklund on what he's thankful for this year after tying this game in the final seconds and earning the W at home. @Shannon_Hogan | @NYIslanders | #Isles pic.twitter.com/4EBVQfijkg — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) November 26, 2026

Head Coach Pete DeBoer had a lot of positive words to say about his rookie as well. "He's got ice in his veins," said Coach DeBoer, showing that he believes in his young guys in big moments.

Despite being shorthanded, the New York head coach has also been able to get a lot of his players, which is something that the team has been looking for over the last couple of years.

A few other Islanders contributed to earn the win, such as center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who opened the scoring early in the second period. In addition, goaltender Ilya Sorokin is continuing to show why he should be considered for the Vezina Award. The Islanders netminder provided some exceptional saves throughout the game, including a breakaway stop on Alexey Toropchenko. Sorokin was also lights out in the shootout after only allowing a goal in the first round against Jake Neighbours.

After Thanksgiving, New York will face the Winnipeg Jets for the second time in two weeks. The fans will have something to be thankful for after Eklund's game-saving moment, and they are hoping that it led not just to a win, but also sparked a potential winning streak, which would be huge for the Islanders at this time.