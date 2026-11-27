The New York Islanders received some awful news regarding forward Kyle Palmeiri, who has suffered a serious injury for the second straight season.

The veteran went down with a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 23. While the team awaited test results, a worst-case scenario has come about: Palmeiri is going to be sidelined for 6 to 8 months after he tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee, after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year.

Without Palmeiri on the ice, another shake-up of the lineup has to occur. In a bit of good news, Calum Ritchie, who missed more than a month because of a lower-body injury suffered against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 17, returned to the lineup in the first game without Palmeiri, a 2-2 game against the St. Louis Blues that the Islanders won in a shootout.

Heading into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, the new line combinations have been shared by head coach Peter DeBoer at the morning skate. Changes have been made to the forward trios and defenseman tandems because Ryan Pulock is sidelined for the second time this season.

Mathew Barzal replacing Kyle Palmeiri on Islanders first line

Nov 23, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking Palmeiri’s spot on the first line as the right winger will be Mathew Barzal. He had been playing center since his return to the lineup, but will assume a role alongside Bo Horvat at center and Simon Holmstrom at left wing.

Holmstrom and Horvat have been dynamic thus far this season, creating offense and could elevate their production to another level with Barzal joining them.

On the second line, Brayden Schenn is being moved back to the center spot after some action on the wing with Barzal down the middle. He will be flanked by Emil Heineman on the left wing and Victor Eklund on the right wing. Schenn and Eklund have been an excellent duo this season.

The third line has been completely revamped. Anthony Duclair, who had been the fourth-line right wing, is now the left winger on the third line. JG Pageau is down the middle at center, and Ritchie is on the right wing.

Before his injury, Ritchie was the No. 2 center on the second line. He is comfortable playing on the wing, a role he assumed last season, and helps lengthen the lineup in the bottom six.

#Isles morning skate

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Varlamov (starter's net)

Sorokin — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 27, 2026

On the fourth line, Matias Maccelli is now the right winger. Casey Cizikas is the center, with Ondrej Palat handling left wing. That is a deep lineup certainly capable of generating offense from top to bottom, which DeBoer is looking for.

At the blue line, Matthew Schaefer has a new partner on the top pair. He will be joined by Adam Pelech, who has swapped spots with Logan Stanley. Stanley is on the second pairing with Matthew Kessel, who has been elevated from the third pairing.

Tony DeAngelo is now skating as the No. 3 pairing with Ben Hutton. Scott Mayfield remains as the extra skater for the defensemen, with Mitchell Chaffee as the extra forward.

Semyon Varlamov was in the starter’s net during the morning skate and is expected to be in the lineup over Ilya Sorokin.