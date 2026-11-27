The New York Islanders cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries during the 2026-27 season.

Head coach Peter DeBoer has constantly had to shuffle his lineup this season. Some of that has been in an effort to create a spark on the ice, while some of it has been out of necessity with the team battling so many injuries.

The latest injury update is one that will really sting. Forward Kyle Palmieri, who worked tirelessly to get back into the lineup this season after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year, has suffered another season-ending injury.

The team has announced, via Andrew Gross of Newsday, that Palmieri suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee this time. He is going to be sidelined for 6 to 8 months, meaning his 2026-27 campaign is very likely over.

Kyle Palmieri suffers another torn ACL

Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) falls to the ice after an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless the Islanders make a deep run in the postseason and he can get back on the ice at the earliest end of that timetable, he will be able to return. The odds of that occurring are very slim, as Palmieri could very well have skated with the team for the last time.

Playing out an expiring contract during the 2026-27 season, Palmieri was viewed as a potential trade candidate depending on how things transpired heading into the deadline in a few months. That will no longer be in the cards, as New York’s front office is going to instead be scouring the market for a potential replacement for him in the lineup.

Palmeiri has been skating on the first line with Bo Horvat at center and Simon Holmstrom locking down the left wing spot. He hasn’t quite looked like his old self, seeming a step slow at points.

Through 23 games played this season, he recorded only nine points, scoring four goals and handing out five assists, to go along with a plus/minus of +2.

#Isles announce Kyle Palmieri out 6-8 months with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. He torn his left ACL last season. He's completing a two-year deal. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 27, 2026

Even with the lack of offensive production, he is someone the team is going to miss greatly. He has been an incredible leader in the locker room, evidenced by the fact that he has been one of the alternate captains for the team.

The Islanders just cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. As one player gets healthy enough to return to the lineup, another one suffers an ailment that knocks them off the ice.

New York got Calum Ritchie back in the lineup for their most recent game against the St. Louis Blues, a shootout victory after Victor Eklund scored just ahead of the buzzer to tie the game in the third period, which was the first game Palmieri was absent from.