Ilya Sorokin Can Be Vezina Contender With Help From NY Islanders

The New York Islanders are currently on a four-game skid and having trouble finding a way to get themselves going.

As the team is struggling and battling through injuries, their goaltender, Ilya Sorokin, has been a significant reason why his team has been able to stay in games despite their recent losses.

Sorokin has solidified himself as one of the NHL's top goalies over the last five seasons, and while the numbers are not always eye-opening, he has been one of the biggest contributors to a team that has hope of making the playoffs each year.

Last season, the Islanders goaltender had a chance at the Vezina Award and was one of the three finalists, finishing the season with a 29-24-2 record, holding a 2.68 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, seven shutouts, and leading the league in high-danger saves. However, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy ultimately came away with the award.

Ilya Sorokin is playing at award-winning level

Nov 7, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's goaltending currently sits at tenth in the league with an overall 2.94 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Sorokin has started 12 of the 17 games so far this season and is holding a 2.57 goals-against average and a .914% save percentage with one shutout, making him the biggest reason behind where the Islanders rank in terms of goaltending.

His case can also be made with how many shots he faces per game. The NHL has listed New York's team shots allowed per game at 29.41, which is around the league average but is still a high volume of shots a goaltender has to face on average over the course of a full season.

During the four-game skid, the Islanders have given up a combined 155 shots, including 50 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils and 41 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks. Sorokin was the starting goaltender for three of the last four games during the recent losing streak, logging a total of 105 saves during that span.

If the defense for the Islanders can begin to hold up and provide help for its goaltender, the results of these games could change significantly. Some of these games where they're finding themselves letting go of multi-goal leads could decrease, leading to them stringing some wins together and potentially making a playoff push.

Sorokin could continue to be brilliant in the net and make his case for himself to finally win the award that he's been a finalist for multiple times over his career.