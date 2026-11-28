The New York Islanders suffered a loss to the Winnipeg Jets once again on Friday evening, and the lack of offense and urgency is concerning.

The Islanders received news that forward Kyle Palmieri would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, which is the second torn ACL he has suffered in a row, endng in his season. As the Islanders heard that news, it might have set the tone for the game tonight.

New York found itself behind 3-0 before the third period started. Kyle Connor scored twice for Winnipeg and Gabriel Vilardi gave the Islanders a tough task to come back in the second period.

Logan Stanley scored the Islanders' lone goal in the third period, and that was not enough against a team that has won eight of their last ten and is fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Islanders have work to do on the offensive end

Nov 27, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Islanders' inconsistency is hurting them right now, as they are also fighting to stay in the playoffs. However, with the number of injuries New York has suffered this year, it's pretty much guaranteed that a trade could be the only thing that keeps them alive this season.

There is still a good amount of time before the trade deadline, giving the Islanders enough breathing room to decide what they do with the current roster.

Semyon Varlamov continued to do an exceptional job as a backup goalie for New York, saving 34 of 37 shots. The goaltending is impressive daily, but the offense and defense continue to let it down. Winnipeg out shot the Islanders 37 to 27 in this matchup, which proved to be too much of a difference for a team that needs to stay alive in the playoff push.

Duclair + Stanley = 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/lrmUbz6BCx — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 28, 2026

The Islanders' next three matchups feature the Philadelphia Flyers twice and the Florida Panthers. Philadelphia is right behind New York in the Metropolitan Division, and Florida is also trying to stay within the playoff picture. These next three games are not only important for the Islanders' opposing teams, but looking to keep within the race entering December is a good sign for any team.

While the Islanders deal with their devastating injury to Palmieri, it's important that they keep believing in themselves as a team and keep stepping up as needed. The goaltending between Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov has consistently done its job, so it's time for the rest of the team to do the same.