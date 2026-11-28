Just over a week ago, the New York Islanders faced off against the Winnipeg Jets while riding a three-game winning streak.

While that streak was snapped in the overtime loss, the Islanders did secure a point for the sixth straight game, a streak that would reach seven games before being snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 23.

In their return to the ice on Nov. 25, New York started a new streak, winning in a shootout against the St. Louis Blues. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to build any momentum off that exciting win, in which Victor Eklund beat the buzzer in the third period to tie things up.

That is because the Islanders gave no support to their goalie, Semyon Varlamov, who did everything in his power to help his team get a victory over the Jets in their rematch. Hosting Winnipeg at UBS Arena, New York didn’t have any juice playing in front of their home fans.

Semyon Varlamov carried Islanders against the Jets

Nov 27, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) looks up before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Peter DeBoer did not hesitate when saying the veteran goalie was the team’s best player on the ice that evening, and he didn’t receive the necessary kind of support from his teammates.

“My history here with Varly in the net is the guys really want to play hard for him and we didn't give him enough support tonight,” DeBoer said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com.

Varlamov faced 37 shots on the night, stopping 34 of them. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Jets were able to generate quality scoring chances all night, outproducing the Islanders in that regard 27-17 during 5-on-5 play and 35-21 during all situations on the ice.

Winnipeg also had 12 high-danger chances on the evening, while New York generated only five during 5-on-5 play. In the whole game, the Jets held a 17-7 edge, putting constant pressure on Varlamov while the Islanders couldn’t do the same to Stuart Skinner, who stopped 26 out of 27 shots faced.

Hear from Emil Heineman, Bo Horvat and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after tonight's game. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 28, 2026

“He stood on his head all night,” Captain Bo Horvat said. “Made some unbelievable saves for us, and it's shame on us that we didn't play well in front of him.”

Just how good was Varlamov on the night? Natural Stat Trick had Winnipeg at 5.44 expected goals in the game, which generated an eye-opening 72.9% expected goals rate, but they scored only three times. According to Hockey Stats, Varlamov had +1.48 goals saved above expected, which could push him into the top 10 in the League.

The veteran netminder, who made his 170th career start with the franchise, tying Jaroslav Halak for the eighth most in Islanders history, deserved a better fate than the one he received against the Jets.