The New York Islanders received a massive boost to their lineup at the end of their three-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks when Mathew Barzal made his season debut.

After missing the first 18 games of the season because of a knee ailment, he was finally back on the ice with his teammates, and he wasted no time making his impact felt. During his first shift of the season, 1:55 into the game, he assisted on a goal by defenseman Ben Hutton, who scored for the second time on the trip and this season.

Barzal fired a shot at goalie Lukas Dostal that created a rebound opportunity for Hutton, who made the most of his scoring chance to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

“There's definitely a little period to shake some rust off, but overall, I thought it was pretty good,” Barzal said, via Tyler Brosious of NHL.com.

Mathew Barzal makes immediate impact in season debut

Hutton lights the lamp! pic.twitter.com/Rg7vYHV61l — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 15, 2026

The star forward didn’t have any restrictions in his return to the lineup and handled a full workload, playing 16:21. Bo Horvat, who logged 18 minutes of ice time, and Brayden Schenn, who logged 16:37 of total ice time, had more minutes among forwards.

Emil Heineman played one second more than Barzal with 16:22, and Simon Holmstrom played an identical 16:21 as Barzal.

“He looked good. He looked like himself out there,” Holmström said. “He's flying around, and you know he's a super important player for us. We are just incredibly happy to have him back.”

The leading scorer for the Islanders last season, Barzal had 72 total points in 81 games last season, scoring 19 goals with 53 assists. An elite playmaker, he picked right up where he left off, recording an assist in his debut with some strong underlying metrics.

In 14:59 of total ice time in 5-on-5, per Hockey Stats, Barzal had an expected goals for of 0.71 and expected goals against of 0.59, with an expected goal share of 54.6%. New York went on three power plays against the Ducks and Barzal was a big part of the game plan, logging 1:22 minutes with the man advantage.

Hear from Mat Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after today's practice ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 16, 2026

With third-line center JG Pageau sidelined, Barzal was skating on that line in his spot with Ondrej Palat on the left wing and Anthony Duclair on the right wing. It will be interesting to see how head coach Peter DeBoer lines up his players when they are back to full strength.

With Pageau back at practice on Monday, he was mixing into the fourth line along with Duclair, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee. Matias Maccelli joined Barzal on the third line as the right winger, with Palat remaining on the left wing.

Another move will come when Calum Ritchie is ready to return to the lineup, which will create a major roster crunch. It is fair to presume Chaffee will be the healthy scratch when Pageau comes back, unless DeBoer decides to go with only five defensemen with Logan Stanley sidelined.

However, a more permanent move will have to be made when Ritchie is able to return, with a veteran having to be removed from the lineup to accommodate the young center’s return.