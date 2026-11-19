For the New York Islanders, it seems like there's no stopping Matthew Schaefer.

En route to a 5-1 blowout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Nov. 17, Schaefer recorded his first career hat trick. Schaefer scored off a wrist shot at the 1:34 mark of the second period, in addition to scoring two goals in the final frame — one of which was backhanded.

The last Islanders defenseman to have recorded a hat trick was Denis Potvin, all the way back in 1982. Schaefer has also now posted the most multi-goal games by a teenage defenseman in NHL history.

THE SCHAEFER SHOW CONTINUES!!! 🤩



Matthew Schaefer has recorded the most multi-goal games by a teenage defenseman in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/kx9rnb3EEh — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

For Schaefer, he said recording the hat trick at UBS Arena was extra special.

“It was electric,” Schaefer said per the New York Post. “The place was buzzing. It was so cool. I love feeding off the crowd and the atmosphere. I talk about it with my dad and stuff all the time, but it’s crazy when our crowd’s going wild ... We just want to keep this thing going. [We've] got something great going on in here.”

Schaefer also joins Phil Housley as the only teenage defenseman to score 30 goals in NHL history. The former No. 1 overall pick has additionally recorded at least one point in six straight games.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner would additionally become the first teenage defenseman in the League to score three goals in a game since 1983 with his hat trick.

Matthew Schaefer Continues to Impress While Adding Name to NHL Record Books

Of course — hats rained down onto the ice as Schaefer came out for his curtain call, waving to the crowd and showcasing his enthusiasm for his latest milestone he accomplished at only 19-years-old.

Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer said Schaefer's love of the game shines through to all, especially for someone of his skill level.

“You don’t want him to lose that enthusiasm,” DeBoer had said postgame. “That’s genuine. It’s fantastic, and it’s what the game’s about. … There’s only a handful of people in the world that play it at that level. And when you combine the fact that he wears those emotions on his sleeve, I think that’s a super thing because not all guys in that upper echelon of players do, and I think it’s a real treat for our fans that he does that.

“It’s a privilege to coach a guy like that, to be able to stand there and watch that every night, because he is a generational talent. The people of Long Island are fortunate to have him, and I know they know that.”

Nov 17, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) reacts after his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaefer now sits as the team leader for the Isles in points with 24, scoring nine goals and handing out 15 assists (in which he also leads the team).

Per NHL Edge, Schaefer is the second-youngest defenseman (19 years, 73 days) in League history to tally a hat trick and ranks in the 93rd percentile in hardest shot this season at 95.81 mph for his shot speed.

Teammate Mathew Barzal, who has recently returned to the ice following an injury, said Schaefer has more than earned being in the conversation for this year's Norris Trophy.

“We’re watching greatness,” Barzal said. “If there was a question about the Norris [Trophy], I mean he’s got to be right there, if not the front-runner. It’s pretty special."

Schaefer's 32 career goals are the second most ever by a teenage defenseman, also only behind Housley.

This latest well-earned development for Schaefer comes after he earned the previously mentioned Calder Trophy last season after having scored the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history with 23 in 82 games.