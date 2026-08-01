Matthew Schaefer Credits NY Islanders Teammates for Aiding NHL Transition
With the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who would change the trajectory of the franchise forever.
Transitioning to the NHL is normally not an easy thing for players to do, especially teenagers. But Schaefer made it look like a simple one, entering the Islanders’ lineup on Day 1 and never looking back.
He has already cemented himself as one of the best young players in the NHL, putting together a historic rookie campaign that culminated in being unanimously selected as the Calder Trophy Award winner.
How did he so successfully transition to the NHL from the Erie Otters in the OHL, where he played only 73 games in two seasons? Schaefer credits everyone around him in the organization for helping in that regard.
Matthew Schaefer heaps praise on Islanders for helping in rookie year
"Yeah, 100 percent. Being with such a great group of guys, anyone can talk or say stuff out loud," Schaefer said, via Dave McCarthy of NHL.com. "I like talking, obviously, and coming in the guys said it's good for you to talk and I started speaking up from the second I got there because I was made to feel so comfortable and wanted to help the team in any way possible. But we have so many leaders so it's so easy."
Despite being only 18 years old during his rookie year, Schaefer quickly emerged as one of those respected voices in the locker room. Heading into Year 2 with the club, he is one of the players on the short list of candidates to become captain.
He has experience in such roles, being named an assistant captain with Erie during the 2024-25 campaign before he turned pro and joined the Islanders.
While head coach Peter DeBoer hasn’t made any decisions in that regard, he loves the leadership qualities his young defenseman possesses. He said that Schaefer will be part of the team’s selected leadership, even if he isn’t captain yet.
Should Schaefer not be selected right away, Bo Horvat makes a lot of sense. He was an assistant captain already alongside Anders Lee and has previous captaincy experience from his time with the Vancouver Canucks.
Brayden Schenn, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a midseason trade, also has captaincy experience. He, along with Horvat, is one of the two players Schaefer named who have helped him thus far and whom he will continue learning from.
Even if it isn’t during the 2026-27 season, Schaefer has all the makings of a future captain. He is the cornerstone face of the franchise and someone who is going to be leaned upon in multiple facets to help elevate the team to new levels.