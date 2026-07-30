Peter DeBoer Sees Leadership Potential in NY Islanders Youngster
The New York Islanders are going to be in for some changes with Peter DeBoer taking over as the team’s head coach.
Recently, he covered several topics in an interview with Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required), including what the Islanders need to do differently to get back into the playoffs next season.
He spoke about several players on the team, with one mentioned most prominently being Matthew Schaefer. Heading into his second year in the NHL, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the young defenseman to see what he can do as an encore to his historic rookie campaign.
He already has a lot to handle as the face of the franchise as a teenager, but could he be adding captain to his resume? While DeBoer hasn’t made any decisions on that front, the leadership qualities that Schaefer possesses have already shown through.
Matthew Schaefer has leadership qualities to be captain
“I think he’s already a respected voice in that dressing room,” DeBoer said. “Having said that, he’s an 18, 19-year-old player, and he’s got an awful lot on his plate individually. Will he be part of our (leadership) group? Absolutely, he will, and I think he’s got future captain written all over him. But I think we have to be very careful not to put too much on his plate too early.”
After 14 seasons with the Islanders, Anders Lee left in free agency to sign with the Utah Mammoth. For the last eight campaigns, he was the team’s captain, leaving a vacancy that has yet to be filled.
It will take a team effort to replace the leadership that Lee brought to the team. Bo Horvat and Brayden Schenn have experience as captains with the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues, respectively, and will be considered for leadership roles with New York.
Schaefer is another one of the people on a short list of candidates who could be donning the “C” on his uniform this season. And if not this year, it won’t be long until he is, because the franchise holds him in such high regard as its cornerstone.
Matthew Schaefer draws incredible praise from Peter DeBoer
As DeBoer noted, he can already tell that the young defenseman is someone who has earned the respect of his teammates despite his age and lack of NHL experience. The head coach shared even more praise for Schaefer, saying he is part of “the next wave of that type of player,” following Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
Being mentioned in the same breath as players of that caliber is high praise for Schaefer. Expectations are sky-high for him after such a successful rookie season, and he is ready to continue building upon his legacy; the captaincy is something he isn’t focused on currently.
But it is only a matter of time until it is added to his docket.