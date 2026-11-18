The New York Islanders took on the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Tuesday evening.

As the team was riding a two-game winning streak and looking to get back on track, they got to face a divisional opponent that has struggled to start this season. Star defenseman Matthew Schaefer had one of the biggest games of his young career and recorded a hat trick as New York won its third straight game.

Schaefer is continuing to amaze fans with the rapid rate at which he has been developing in the League, and his performance against Columbus was a prime example of that. Behind three goals and exceptional defense, he was one of the biggest contributors as his team had another offensive surge.

Hearing his name being compared to Islanders legends, such as Denis Potvin, could also be a great way for him to gain more confidence, resulting in him continuing to put his best effort on the ice each game. Schaefer's superstar play will also get him closer to being retained long-term by the organization.

Matthew Schaefer in legendary company for Islanders

Matthew Schaefer vs Blue Jackets:



3 goals

9 shots on goal

1 block

23:23 TOI

+2 plus/minus



He's the first Islanders defenseman with a hat trick since Denis Potvin in 1982. pic.twitter.com/fPlU4jeW7w — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2026

The return of Mathew Barzal also continued to show its importance tonight, as he recorded two assists and is being the playmaker New York was waiting for. Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal, which marks the fourth straight game New York has been able to score on the man advantage, a sign that the unit could finally be finding its rhythm.

The Islanders were making Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot work as the team recorded 41 total shots on goal. This type of performance showed the type of aggressiveness New York must maintain if they want to keep extending their winning streak.

Ilya Sorokin had another sharp night in net for New York, saving 28 of 29 shots faced. The Islanders goaltender is continuing to make a case for the Vezina Trophy, and if his team keeps on giving him the help he needs, he will have a very strong chance to come away with the award.

It ends 5-1. First three game winning streak for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 18, 2026

After being able to play in front of their home fans for one game following a West Coast trip that lasted three games, New York will head on the road again for two games against the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings.

The next two games are a perfect opportunity for the Islanders, as they will be looking to catch up with the New York Rangers, who currently sit right above them in the Metropolitan Standings.