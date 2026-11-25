

The New York Islanders suffered a very disappointing 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening, and unfortunately, that was not the only loss that night.

Forward Kyle Palmieri suffered a leg injury and had to be helped off the ice during the game.

Palmieri, now age 35, has suffered a major injury for the second straight season. Last year, the forward missed most of the season after tearing his ACL in a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Now, almost a year later, the Islanders have announced that Palmieri is heading to IR, which is a big blow to the lineup. In 23 games, he has scored four goals and recorded five assists.

#Isles Transactions: Kyle Palmieri has been placed on IR. Cal Ritchie has been recalled from Hamilton. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 24, 2026

New York announced that Calum Ritchie will be making his return from Hamilton, which, on the other hand, is good news for the team. While Ritchie is not exactly stepping in for Palmieri, he will still be able to make his return from injury and hopefully be another addition to the young core that has provided a significant a boost to the lineup.

As of now, there is no specific timetable for how long Palmieri will be out. However, it may be a good idea for general manager Mathieu Darche to inquire about making a trade, whether it's for someone to fill the role short-term or a blockbuster that could change the trajectory of where the organization ends up.

Islanders replacing Kyle Palmeiri with Calum Ritchie

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The age of the Islanders' injured forward could definitely be concerning. As a 35-year-old forward who has now suffered major injuries in consecutive years, it may be hard for him to come back to full form. If the news comes out that Palmieri will miss the remainder of the season again, it could be a deciding factor in whether or not he returns to the ice again.

New York should be preparing not just for the rest of this season, but also for the future, as having an aging forward who is susceptible to injuries would not be very effective. He is also in the final year of his contract.

Ultimately, the news about Palmieri's injury sums up what the Islanders have been going through at the start of this season. The team has not been able to stay healthy, and some of the players have been dealing with lingering issues that have been affecting them for multiple seasons.

Ritchie's return will be seen as a positive note for New York. As he prepares to see game action with the official roster for the first time since October 17th, head coach Pete DeBoer will have to decide who to pair him with, as the team will get an important young piece back in their lineup who has been impressive thus far.