NY Islanders Affiliate Signs Another Defenseman for Depth
The New York Islanders didn’t make many changes to their roster this offseason, with only two players, forward Matias Maccelli and goalie Vitek Vanecek, being added in free agency who could make the team on opening night.
This offseason was more about keeping the long-term books clean salary-wise and ensuring there were opportunities for youngsters to play at the NHL level should they earn that opportunity. There is a lot of intriguing talent working its way through the organizational pipeline that fans should be excited about.
Their new AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers, will feature some recent draft picks that people will tune in to watch. They have also been busy adding depth to the roster, with several signings being announced.
The most recent one is the addition of Brandon Scanlin. A defenseman, this is a homecoming for him since he hails from Hamilton. He comes over to the Islanders’ affiliate after being with their crosstown rivals, the New York Rangers, since the 2021-22 campaign.
Hamilton Hammers sign Brandon Scanlin
Scanlin has made one appearance in an NHL game during the 2023-24 season with the Rangers, and he received 10:46 of ice time in an overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.
This past season, he played in 49 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, registering 11 points as he scored four goals to go along with seven assists. He played in 255 career games in the AHL with Hartford, scoring 24 goals with 33 assists during that span.
Scanlin played collegiately for the University of Nebraska Omaha. In 98 career games in the NCAA, he recorded 62 points, lighting the lamp 11 times and handing out 52 assists.
He will provide the Hammers with more depth along the blueline, giving the younger players an experienced player to lean on when needed. Scanlin is the second defenseman Hamilton has added to the roster this week after Ryan Healey was acquired in a trade and signed to a one-year deal.
The Hammers have been very active this offseason, bringing players aboard. Recently, they also signed goalie Ryan Fanti and forward Joey Larson, who received a qualifying offer from New York at the start of the offseason.
They will be led by Jay McKee, who is taking over as the head coach of the Islanders’ AHL affiliate after Rocky Thompson was promoted to an assistant coaching position under Peter DeBoer at the NHL level.
Scanlin and the other players on Hamilton are in great hands with McKee, who has fostered an incredible level of success everywhere he has landed.