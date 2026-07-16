Two Former NY Islanders Players Make Hilarious Schedule Release Video
The New York Islanders are one of several teams around the NHL that have gotten in on making videos to announce their schedules for the 2026-27 season.
To help make their release video unique, the Islanders enlisted two of their former players and fan favorites: Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin. They are part of the new interns for the season and put together a hilarious performance that New York fans will love.
Some people who watch the video will recognize callbacks to The Office, which was one of the most popular shows at the time it was airing and is still, to this day, on streaming services. Clutterbuck and Martin showcase the same level of chemistry they had during their 12 seasons on the ice together.
The NHL has unveiled a new 84-game campaign, and the Islanders will be getting things started on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30. New York will be the first team to go against No. 1 overall pick Nathan McKenna in an NHL regular season game.
Islanders schedule release video features Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck
For the first game at UBS Arena, the Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 3. Their longest homestand will last four games, spanning March 1 through March 9, when they will be facing off against the Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens.
There are multiple three- and four-game road trips that the Islanders will embark on during the season. But their longest road trip is six games. The team will certainly be tested, as they will be away from home starting Jan. 26 and won’t play at UBS Arena again until Feb. 13.
The first five of those games will be played heading into the All-Star break, with two games on the road following it. At least they won’t be traveling very far for the sixth and final game, as it is against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Before that, they will face the Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres.
That scheduling quirk likely came about because New York will be hosting the event at UBS Arena this year. It is the first All-Star Game the NHL will be playing since 2024. There was no exhibition in 2025 because of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and in 2026, the league was on pause for the Winter Olympics.
It will be interesting to see how many of those games are nationally televised after the Islanders have 10 games on TNT, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu during the 2025-26 campaign. A team on the rise, they could certainly be featured more prominently, especially with one of the best young players in the NHL, Matthew Schaefer, being the face of their franchise.