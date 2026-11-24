The New York Islanders have an unexpected bright spot in their lineup so far this season, as forward Anthony Duclair has provided a spark that he has not been able to provide as much throughout his first two seasons with the team.

Duclair so far this season has seven goals, which is tied for fourth on the team along with Victor Eklund, and he recorded one in New York's latest matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also has three assists and ten points overall.

The last two seasons on Long Island were a bit rocky for the Islanders forward, and it wasn't entirely because of his level of play. Duclair's relationship with former head coach Patrick Roy was not exactly encouraging, and it was brought into the public eye, making it seem like the two sides had lost faith in each other.

Anthony Duclair is a completely different player this season#Isles — Isles Territory (@IslesTerritory) November 24, 2026

Some even speculate that it was a big part of why Roy got fired near the end of last year. His handling of the situation may have caused the rest of the team to believe in him.

Since the Islanders brought in Pete DeBoer as their new head coach, the team and the fans have seen a totally different playing approach from Duclair. He is being more aggressive and overall looks happier on the ice. Also, this season he has the chance to score the most goals he has during his Islanders tenure.

Anthony Duclair has been spark for team

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) awaits the face off against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The forward was one of the few bright spots against Toronto. His goal was the first of the night, and the team ended up going ahead 2-0 before the Maple Leafs scored four unanswered goals.

While the Islanders suffered a very disappointing loss to a Toronto team that entered on a nine-game skid, Duclair's presence gave them a chance to win on a night when the defense had one of its least encouraging performances of the season.

If Duclair keeps up this pace on the fourth line, he could provide his team with a lot of help down the stretch. New York is currently in the playoff hunt, and while there is a lot of time in the season remaining, the Islanders have had a good number of players step up when needed.

As the team prepares for their next game against the St. Louis Blues, they will have to be more aggressive overall against a team that has been able to keep themselves afloat throughout the beginning of this season.