New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer has been working hard since taking over the position, with four games remaining in the 2025-26 season to get his players to respond to schematic and role changes.

The style he coaches with is paying dividends on the ice. The Islanders are riding a three-game winning streak and have recorded at least one point in five straight games. As the roster gets healthier, what DeBoer envisioned for the team is starting to come to fruition on the ice.

However, with players returning from injury, it also means some changes to the lineup. It is not easy constantly changing roles, but DeBoer has done a good job of keeping his players engaged and productive up and down the lineup.

Recently, it was veteran forward Anthony Duclair who was on the receiving end of a message from DeBoer. A new member of the fourth line with Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli back in the mix, the veteran winger said a chat with DeBoer ahead of the team’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, where Duclair received a vote of confidence, helped.

Anthony Duclair responds well to message from Peter DeBoer

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) awaits the face off against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Pete's been around a long time and coached a lot of good players, and he knows the right things to say at the right time,” Duclair said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “Just a little pep talks helps, and just a vote of confidence from your coach goes a long way, so definitely came tonight motivated and ready to do whatever it takes.”

Despite skating on the fourth line, the high-energy style that Duclair plays with is something DeBoer appreciates. He had the veteran winger as part of the team’s power-play unit, and he scored for the first time this season on the man advantage against the Blue Jackets.

The head coach told Duclair to continue playing his style. There have been some unlucky breaks for the veteran winger thus far this season, with his head coach believing he could have three or four more goals this season with how he has performed.

The turnaround started against Columbus, with Duclair lighting the lamp for the fifth time this season. This is actually the second time already this year that DeBoer has had a conversation with Duclair, and it sparked a positive reaction on the ice.

Following New York’s loss to the New York Rangers back on Oct. 6, Duclair met with his head coach to speak. In the team’s next game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he would score his first goal of the season.

With some difficult roster and lineup decisions on the horizon, Duclair is doing everything he can to ensure he retains a spot when Calum Ritchie is able to return from his lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.