One of the New York Islanders players whom people were keeping a close eye on coming into the 2026-27 NHL season was Victor Eklund.

A first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he earned a spot on the Opening Night roster with stellar play during training camp. The injury to Mathew Barzal also opened up a spot for a forward in the lineup, and Eklund seized the opportunity.

The rookie winger has a slight frame, being listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds by NHL.com, but he plays much bigger than that. He currently leads the Islanders with 54 hits, relentlessly chasing the puck into the offensive zone and excelling as a forechecker.

As the season has progressed, the coaching staff has gained more and more confidence in him. After a slow start production-wise, Eklund has started to find himself on the score sheet with more regularity, all of which should have him garnering more attention for the Calder Trophy than he currently is.

Victor Eklund should be a Calder Trophy candidate

Nov 9, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders right winger Victor Eklund (38) controls the puck while defended by San Jose Sharks center Tyler Toffoli (73) in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman and Harman Dayal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently put together their top five list for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the best rookie in the NHL that season, along with honorable mentions.

Eklund isn’t mentioned at all, making him the biggest snub of this year’s rookie class. There are some highly touted players on the list, including Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ivar Stenberg of the San Jose Sharks, the first two picks in the 2027 NHL Draft, but the New York winger matches up to them and several other players on the list.

Through 19 games played, Eklund has recorded 11 points, scoring seven goals and handing out four assists. He is third on the Islanders in goals, behind Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, who have nine apiece, and fifth in total points. Matthew Schaefer (21), Horvat (20), Brayden Schenn (16) and Holmstrom (15) are ahead of him.

Among rookies, Eklund is tied for second in goals with Tim Connolly of the Vegas Golden Knights and Stenberg. The only player ahead of them is Roman Kantserov of the Chicago Blackhawks. His 11 total points are tied with Michael Brandsegg-Nygård of the Detroit Red Wings.

WHAT A PLAY. pic.twitter.com/bN183l4Ncr — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 13, 2026

Most importantly, the New York rookie is impacting winning on the ice. According to MoneyPuck, Eklund has an on-ice goals percentage of 72.7%, as they are winning his minutes, with a +10 goal differential with him on the ice.

He has a plus/minus ratio of +6, which is tied for the team lead with defenseman Ryan Pulock. Among first-year players, his +6 is tied for third with Adam Engstrom of the Montreal Canadiens. Only Brandsegg-Nygård (+11) and James Hagens of the Boston Bruins (+7) are ahead.

With the Islanders right in the mix for a playoff spot through the first quarter of the season, with a 9-6-4 record, Eklund certainly deserves more recognition than he is receiving in the award race thus far.