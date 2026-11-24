With 23 games in the books for the New York Islanders, the 2026-27 NHL season has officially past its quarter point.

It's still early and there's still plenty of time to play for the rest of the year, with the Islanders currently sitting with 27 points in the Metropolitan Division across an 11-7-5 overall record. Plenty of players have led the way, with budding League superstar Matthew Scheafer leading the team with 26 points following his first career hat trick. Teammate and captain Bo Horvat follows with 21.

With this in mind, The Athletic's NHL staff has put out their report cards for every team through the quarter mark (subscription required) — and here's where the Isles checked out:

New York Islanders Awarded B- Grade for NHL Season So Far

Shayna Goldman gave the Islanders a B-, specifically noting that Head Coach Peter DeBoer's system is really starting to take shape.

"Matthew Schaefer is having another phenomenal season and Ilya Sorokin is giving the Islanders a chance most nights. Those two are unsurprisingly doing the heavy lifting on Long Island," Goldman wrote. "Mathew Barzal’s return should give this team another spark as he works his way back to top-six minutes. Peter DeBoer’s system is starting to take hold, too. But the roster still needs a lot of work on both ends of the ice; until that happens, this team’s ceiling is limited."

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin's praise was well-deserved, as the goalie currently boasts a .917 save percentage and nine wins.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaefer being lauded should also come as no surprise.

The former No. 1 overall pick and reigning Calder Trophy winner recently became the first teenage defenseman in the League to score three goals in a game since 1983; he's also in the 99th percentile in high-danger goals (two), high-danger shots on goal (six), mid-range goals (four) and mid-range shots on goal (29).

The Islanders and their grade came in towards the middle of the pack, near the New Jersey Devils, who were awarded an A, and crosstown rivals, the New York Rangers, who were bestowed a B+.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild were the only two teams to be given an A+, while the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks were all at the very bottom with an F.

What’s Next for the New York Islanders?

UBS Arena is next set to host the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 25, with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m. EST for the Isles.

St. Louis came in with an even C — as the Blues are hovering around .500 and still have not yet able to win three consecutive games.