Adam Pelech Believed To Have Great Trade Value for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders roster looks to be pretty set for the season with training camp just a few weeks away.
There are a lot of intriguing storylines to keep an eye on, especially the young players who will be competing for a roster spot. One player who people will be keeping a close eye on is defenseman Isiaah George.
The Islanders are expected to give him every chance to earn a spot on the opening night roster. Breaking into that group will be easier said than done, given how many established veterans are part of the depth chart and are headlined by reigning Calder Trophy Award winner Matthew Schaefer.
Eventually, some difficult decisions are going to have to be made with the group. Retaining everyone is going to be difficult, so trades could certainly be the avenue sought to open up spots.
Adam Pelech could be worth first-round pick on trade market
One of the more intriguing trade chips is Adam Pelech. As shared by Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters, he is likely the defenseman who has the most trade value on the team.
“Adam Pelech had a strong bounce-back season, and at a $5.75 million AAV, I think he’d have real value to either a Stanley Cup contender or a team looking to insulate a young defenseman. He does have a 16-team no-trade clause, but I think he’s worth a late first-round pick or a second-round pick plus a prospect,” Rosner wrote.
A third-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pelech turns 32 years old on Aug. 16 and re-established himself as one of the most trusted skaters on the roster. His average ice time of 20:53 minutes was the second most, behind only Schaefer, and he played in all 82 games.
It is a great achievement to play in every regular season game after not playing in more than 61 in three consecutive campaigns. That underwhelming three-year stretch followed his lone All-Star appearance in 2022 when he was building real momentum heading into his prime.
Adam Pelech's contract has become a steal
With the NHL salary cap on the rise, contracts such as the one Pelech is locked into are becoming increasingly valuable. He will account for less than 5% of the salary cap next season, and that number is only going to shrink.
New York isn’t going to give him away for free given how important he is to their game plan. It will be interesting to see how new head coach Peter DeBoer deploys him, but he could very well be the No. 1 pairing with Schaefer.
The Islanders reportedly held some trade talks surrounding Alexander Romanov this offseason, but his trade value is very low currently, coming off a season that was cut short after 15 games because of injury. His form wasn’t very good before the injury, so the team would be selling incredibly low on him.
The opposite is true for Pelech, but it would require real assets to pry him away from New York.