NY Islanders Have To Be Pleasantly Surprised With Veteran’s Bounce Back

After a hot start to the 2025-26 NHL season, the New York Islanders front office got aggressive ahead of the trade deadline to make a playoff push.

Unfortunately, a lot of those moves didn’t pan out as well as the team had hoped. The acquisitions of Brayden Schenn and Ondrej Palat didn’t help push the team into the postseason and left the Islanders with a glut of aging forwards who no longer looked to be top-six caliber.

However, an offseason to get acclimated to the franchise and being in a better-structured system under head coach Peter DeBoer has brought some of those veterans back to life. Leading the way in that department is Palat, who has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NHL thus far this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner, he isn’t as prolific as he was earlier in his career, but he has stepped up no matter what role DeBoer has asked of him. With their forward depth decimated by injuries, Palat has been able to provide the team with a positive impact on the ice.

Ondrej Palat has been bright spot for Islanders

Oct 8, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (24) defends against New York Islanders left wing Ondrej Palat (81) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his raw production won’t stand out, with only two goals and two assists in 14 games and a plus/minus of -1, Palat is making his presence felt. He has made an impact defensively with eight blocked shots and 27 hits.

“He is making retrievals and winning puck battles to support the Islander’s third line, and blocking passes in his own zone while taking on tougher minutes,” wrote Shayna Goldman of The Athletic (subscription required).

His underlying metrics have all been excellent as well. According to Natural Hat Trick, Palat has an Expected Goals For Percentage of 54.51%, which is the eighth-best mark on the team. Amongst forwards, he is fourth on the team, with only Emil Heineman, Simon Holmstrom and Casey Cizikas ahead of him.

It is the first time in a few years that Palat has had an xGF above the 50% mark, as he is making the most of his opportunities under DeBoer.

Ondrej Palat driving offense with excellent underlying metrics

Oct 10, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous (51) and New York Islanders left wing Ondrej Palat (81) battle for control of the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His High Danger Chances percentage of 64.52% is second-best on the team, behind only Scott Mayfield, who is at 73.33%. Palat has generated 40 HDCF and has only 22 HDCA. There have been four goals scored in those situations and only two against.

The trio of Matias Maccelli-Cizikas-Palat was the most effective one New York has deployed this season. They had an Expected Goals Percentage of 68.8%, which was the highest of any line that has played at least 10 minutes together for the team this season, per Money Puck.

When sharing a line with JG Pageau and Anthony Duclair, he was productive as well, with an xGoals% of 53.6%. That trio has played the fourth most minutes of any grouping this season and is one DeBoer has been able to rely on for consistent production as the third line.

Knowing Palat can still be a contributor as a supporting player is a great outcome for the Islanders. When the team is healthy, he will be locked into a bottom-six role and help achieve DeBoer’s goal of having production up and down the lineup.