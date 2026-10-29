NY Islanders Heading in Right Direction of NHL Power Rankings

For any New York Islanders fans who feel that the lineup is changing on a nightly basis, you aren’t far off with that assessment.

Head coach Peter DeBoer has been experimenting with lineup combinations all season. Some of it was tinkering at his own volition, looking to find the right mix of players who could create a spark offensively. Other times, his hand was forced because of injuries.

The Islanders have been without their star forward, Mathew Barzal, all season long. He still isn’t skating with the team or traveling for road games. New York is also without center Calum Ritchie and forward Matias Maccelli, who were both placed on IR recently with lower-body injuries. Don’t forget Alexander Romanov, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the third game of the season against the New York Rangers.

Despite all of those losses and constant shuffling of the lineup, the Islanders are holding their own. Coming off a victory over the Nashville Predators in their most recent game, the team is now 6-4-2 and heading in the right direction in the NHL power rankings compiled by Austin Nivison of CBS Sports.

Islanders moving up NHL power rankings

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders celebrates the overtime win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York moved up three spots in the rankings, coming in at No. 19 from No. 22, with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks dropping in the rankings.

What has helped keep the Islanders afloat despite some inconsistent offensive performances and injuries? Captain Bo Horvat and defenseman Matthew Schaefer have been playing like men possessed, willing the team to strong performances.

The veteran center leads the team with 12 points, scoring six goals with seven assists, and a plus/minus of +3. Their phenom defenseman is right behind him with 11 points, handing out nine assists and scoring twice with a plus/minus of +1.

Veteran forward Brayden Schenn, who has moved over to the center spot on the second line with Ritchie sidelined, is playing well. As is Simon Holmstrom, who was moved to the fourth line for a short period and responded accordingly when he was brought back to the top-six.

Bringing it all together for the Islanders is their goaltending duo of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov. Both are playing at a high level, ranking 11th and 14th in Goals Saved Above Expected, per HockeyStats, with +4.7 and +4.1, respectively.

Sorokin and Varlamov both have excellent track records, capable of carrying a team for stretches through the season. With an improved defensive structure in front of them, they don’t have to play at a heroic level to lead the team to success, but are showing they can certainly do it when need be.