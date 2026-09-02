NY Islanders in No Rush To Select New Captain
The New York Islanders have a major decision that has to be made in the coming weeks: who will the team’s new captain be?
For the last eight years, the answer to that question has been Anders Lee. He spent over half his 14-year tenure with the franchise wearing the “C” on his uniform, but that won’t be the case during the 2026-27 season.
That is because Lee is no longer a member of the Islanders. When the two sides were unable to agree to an extension earlier this offseason, he sought a deal elsewhere and landed one with the Utah Mammoth, who signed him to a three-year deal.
It was certainly a disappointing outcome to see a franchise icon leave. Replacing his production on the ice is one thing; replicating that leadership will not be as easy. And there are some massive shoes to fill with the captaincy, but don’t expect a replacement to be named any time soon.
Islanders taking time to name new captain
According to Jon Lane of NHL.com, New York general manager Mathieu Darche shared that he would not be surprised if a captain isn’t named ahead of the season opener on Sept. 30.
"There's no rush on that front," Darche said. "We have a lot of leaders on our team. We have former captains, so I'm not worried about the leadership on our team, that's for sure."
The former captains on the roster are forwards Bo Horvat and Brayden Schenn. They wore the “C” for the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues before the Islanders acquired them in trades. Both would be suitable options to take over the role in New York.
However, they have been helping groom the future captain of the franchise, defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft quickly solidified himself as a franchise cornerstone with a historic rookie campaign.
Matthew Schaefer will eventually be team captain
A unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy, Schaefer would make more history if he is selected as the team captain this season. He turns 19 years old on Sept. 5; the youngest captain in NHL history was Connor McDavid with the Edmonton Oilers, who was 19 years and 266 days old when he was selected on Oct. 5, 2016.
As long as Schaefer is named captain before May 29, 2027, that record will become his, adding to an already impressive resume despite his short tenure in the NHL.
It feels like a matter of when, not if, the talented young defenseman is captain of the franchise. Should it not happen this season, it won’t be long before it does.