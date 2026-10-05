NY Islanders Introduce New Player of the Game Items After Win

The New York Islanders played an incredible game against the New Jersey Devils in their opener at UBS Arena the other night, winning 6-0.

The team bounced back after losing their opener to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on the road. Getting the first victory of the season under their belt and doing so in such dominant fashion can help create a lot of positive momentum for a team to build upon.

So many players contributed to the team’s success in a lopsided affair. Victor Eklund, who scored the first goal of his career, was serenaded by the crowd on his birthday after he was named the first star of the game.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin was the second star, recording his first shutout of the season and the 30th in his career. He saved all 37 shots the Devils attempted on goal. Veteran forward Brayden Schenn earned the third start, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Islanders debut Player of the Game items beating Devils

Introducing the #Isles win traditions for 2026-27: The hard working helmet and oar. pic.twitter.com/DFgs028F23 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2026

While being named stars of the game is a great honor, it was the post-game rewards in the locker rooms that fans were most excited about. Teams have begun the tradition of handing out different items after victories to deserving players.

Last season, the Islanders had an Iron Man mask they gave to deserving players. This year, they have introduced two new items to replace the mask. The first is a custom canoe paddle, which is a play on the metaphor that head coach Peter DeBoer has used.

The paddle goes to the New York player who made the boat go faster in the game. Receiving the inaugural Islanders’ customised canoe paddle was Sorokin, who certainly earned it with his stellar performance in net.

The second item that the team has introduced this year is an orange hard hat with ear muffs. Aptly, it is given to the hardest worker on the ice that night. It was presented to center Casey Cizikas after the victory.

The veteran was one of four players, along with Eklund, Schenn and Simon Holmstrom, to have a multi-point game. Cizikas had his first goal of the season and an assist, finishing the game with a plus/minus of +2.

It is certainly a nice touch post-game in the locker room to have such awards. They have gained popularity across the NHL and other professional sports leagues as another way for teammates to acknowledge the excellent performance of each other and have some fun in the process.

The Islanders will be back on the ice in a rivalry game against the New York Rangers on Oct. 6, where players will once again try to earn the customized canoe paddle and hard hat for on-ice play.