NY Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau Has Putter Like No One Else
New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been making headlines recently for activities off the ice.
The veteran center, who is a National Hockey League Players' Association Rep, garnered a lot of positive attention for a donation that he recently made. 25 sets of hockey equipment were donated to Hockey Loisir Gatineau through the Hull Minor Hockey Association.
Having the ability to help grow the game through the youth ranks is something that Pageau is incredibly proud of. It has been part of an incredibly busy summer for the veteran, who is looking to get in shape ahead of his first training camp under Peter DeBoer and looking to lock down a middle-six role with the team.
With only a few weeks remaining until training camp gets underway, Pageau is taking some time to himself. Like so many players, coaches and front office personnel, he enjoys golfing in his spare time.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau has awesome custom putter
Where he sets himself apart is in the equipment that he uses. The Islanders forward has a one-of-a-kind putter that was created by Casey Golf Company that features the alternate logos of the two franchises he has played for, the Ottawa Senators and New York, along with his No. 44.
The customized putter is an incredibly cool item to have, as there isn’t another one like it in existence. He will certainly get some good use out of it over the next few weeks before veterans report for camp.
Rookies will be there about a week before the veterans arrive, partaking in some scrimmages. The first of those exhibitions for the Islanders will be on Sept. 13 against the New Jersey Devils on the road, before hosting the Devils on Sept. 15 at Northwell Health Ice Center. Tickets will cost $20 and will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.
Pageau, who is entering his seventh full season with the Islanders and 15th overall in the NHL, has a lot to prove this year in training camp for someone with his track record. Whenever there is a new coach in town, there is pressure to perform.
He feels it a little more, not because of anything he has done specifically, but because of the contract that general manager Mathieu Darche signed him to. After recording 42 points in the 2024-25 campaign, Darche gave him a three-year, $14.55 million extension.
It is one of the least efficient contracts on the roster after his production took a step back. He recorded only 35 points in 74 games with a zero plus/minus ratio.
Pageau will be looking to get back on track and lock down the No. 3 center role for DeBeor in training camp.