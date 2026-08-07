Jean-Gabriel Pageau Teams up With NHLPA for Special Donation
The New York Islanders are amongst the best teams in the NHL when it comes to community engagement and getting involved with their fan base.
Their PR Team was recognized for the excellent work they did this past season, earning the Dick Dillman Award in the Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, it was the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche who took home the award.
The latest act of goodwill from within the organization comes from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. He has combined with the National Hockey League Players' Association Goals & Dreams to donate 25 sets of hockey equipment, through the Hull Minor Hockey Association, to Hockey Loisir Gatineau.
Their goal is to help expand the game of hockey in Gatineau, getting kids involved so that they can continue to have access to the game so many love to play.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and NHLPA donate equipment to kids
“It’s a spot that’s expensive and not a lot of kids have the chance to play,” said Pageau, who is a member of the NHLPA. “We just gave 25 more kids the chance to be proud and to have the passion and to be able to have fun and chase their dreams. For me, it all started when I was very young, and I am so grateful for what my parents did. They gave me a chance to play hockey, to meet some friends and have some goals.”
Pageau has been with the Islanders since being acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 24, 2020. He is the latest in a long line of New York players who have worked as hard off the ice to engage with the community and fan base as they have on it to win games.
While some fans may be disappointed he hasn’t quite lived up to the contract extension general manager Mathieu Darche signed him to, there is no denying how big of an impact he has had in the community. No matter what occurs on the ice, he is going to do his part off it to help the game reach new heights.
Former captain Anders Lee, who signed this offseason as a free agent with the Utah Mammoth, was a big part of the Islanders community off the ice. Other long-time members of the organization, such as Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri, are also big in the community. Bo Horvat has become prominent as he enters his fourth full season with the franchise.
Arguably the most prominent member of the organization is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He was at the 2026 NHL Draft announcing picks and doing interviews with players and recently showed up at a summer camp.
Only 18 years old, he is wise and mature beyond his years. It comes as no surprise that he is a lot of people’s pick to become the team’s next captain after having Lee in that spot for eight years before he left in free agency.